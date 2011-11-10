Canada disappointed by U.S. decision on Keystone

OTTAWA Nov 10 Canada is disappointed by
Washington's move to delay a decision on whether to approve
TransCanada Corp's proposed $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline, a
spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
U.S. officials said on Thursday they would study a possible
new route for the Alberta-to-Texas pipeline, which means final
approval could be delayed for up to 18 months.
"We are disappointed with today's decision to delay a
decision on the Keystone XL pipeline ... We remain hopeful the
project will be decided on its merits and eventually approved,"
Harper spokesman Andrew MacDougall said.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)