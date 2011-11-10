Canada disappointed by U.S. decision on Keystone

OTTAWA Nov 10 Canada is disappointed by Washington's move to delay a decision on whether to approve TransCanada Corp's proposed $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline, a spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

U.S. officials said on Thursday they would study a possible new route for the Alberta-to-Texas pipeline, which means final approval could be delayed for up to 18 months.

"We are disappointed with today's decision to delay a decision on the Keystone XL pipeline ... We remain hopeful the project will be decided on its merits and eventually approved," Harper spokesman Andrew MacDougall said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)