Canada to continue promoting oil sands crude

OTTAWA Nov 10 Canada will continue to promote
crude from the tar sands as a secure and ethical source of
energy, despite a U.S. decision to delay approval of a pipeline
to carry the oil from Alberta to Texas, the nation's energy
minister said on Thursday.
Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said he was
disappointed by the U.S. decision, which officials announced
earlier on Thursday.
"We remain hopeful the project will be decided on its
merits and eventually approved. In the meantime, our government
will continue to promote Canada, and the oil sands, as a
stable, secure, and ethical source of energy for the world," he
said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
