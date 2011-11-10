Canada to continue promoting oil sands crude

OTTAWA Nov 10 Canada will continue to promote crude from the tar sands as a secure and ethical source of energy, despite a U.S. decision to delay approval of a pipeline to carry the oil from Alberta to Texas, the nation's energy minister said on Thursday.

Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said he was disappointed by the U.S. decision, which officials announced earlier on Thursday.

"We remain hopeful the project will be decided on its merits and eventually approved. In the meantime, our government will continue to promote Canada, and the oil sands, as a stable, secure, and ethical source of energy for the world," he said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)