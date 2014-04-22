Alberta Clipper expansions struggle in Keystone pipeline's shadow

| WASHINGTON, April 22
WASHINGTON, April 22 The spotlight on
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline has obscured
another project that would send more Canadian oil sands
petroleum to the United States, but this one too is struggling
for traction.
Enbridge Inc hopes to expand its Clipper pipeline
that currently sends up to 500,000 barrels of oil per day from
Hardisty, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, in order to further
tap Western Canada's oil sands, the world's third-largest crude
oil reserve, behind Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.
The first expansion would be 120,000 bpd, and the second
would be 230,000 bpd. Both would increase the pipeline's
capacity by adding horsepower to pumping stations. If completed,
the full pipeline would rival TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL's
planned capacity of more than 800,000 bpd.
Enbridge's Clipper expansions have largely escaped the
attention of environmentalists focused on Keystone.
The company also hopes to avoid the application delays at
the State Department that have stymied Keystone. But exactly
when the expansions would get the green light is not known.
"As was the case with the Keystone XL, the State Department
is under no set timeline for Clipper's environmental impact
statement," a department official said on condition of anonymity
about the status of the expansion applications.
The Obama administration's final decision on Keystone had
been expected this summer after the State Department issued a
final environmental assessment in January. The review concluded
that the project would not add to emissions because the oil
would find its way to market whether or not the pipeline is
built.
But last week the State Department announced it would not
make a decision on Keystone until the Supreme Court of Nebraska,
a state the pipeline would cross, settles a dispute concerning
the pipeline's route. That will likely push a final decision,
already pending for more than five years, past the Nov. 4
midterm elections.
Unlike Keystone, the Alberta Clipper is already built and
operational, having received an original permit in 2009.
But like Keystone, Enbridge needs a presidential permit for
the expansions. Before it gets one, a third-party contractor
must complete a supplementary environmental impact statement on
the proposed expansion.
The assessment has begun after the State Department on April
1 chose Maryland-based Potomac Hudson Engineering to do the
study, the official said.
Enbridge did not respond to questions about when it expects
approvals, but earlier this month CEO Mark Maki said they will
be delayed until July 2015.
Meanwhile, now that Keystone is on ice for several months,
environmentalists could turn their attention to the Clipper.
"You will see some intensity building around Alberta Clipper
line, that said, we want to keep the intensity up on Keystone,"
said Jim Murphy, senior counsel for the National Wildlife
Federation. "We definitely want to continue to put the pressure
on the administration to do a variety of things to keep tar
sands in the ground, that's the ultimate goal."
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, editing by Ros Krasny and Gunna
Dickson)