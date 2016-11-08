U.S. regulators yet to approve full restart of Colonial's original gasoline line

NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. federal regulators have not yet approved the full restart of Colonial Pipeline's original gasoline line after a leak in September caused an outage of more than 12 days, restricting supply to millions of Americans in the Southeast.

Colonial Pipeline said on Tuesday it would resume work to remove a bypass line it had constructed as a workaround after the spill and restart the original gasoline line by mid-November. Work had been halted after a fatal explosion last week, several miles from the September spill.

A restart plan has not yet been approved for the restart of the line, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA) told Reuters. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)