Dakota Access pipeline opponents occupy land, citing 1851 treaty

Oct 24 Native American protesters on Monday
occupied privately owned land in North Dakota in the path of the
proposed Dakota Access Pipeline, claiming they were the land's
rightful owners under an 1851 treaty with the U.S. government.
The move is significant because the company building the
1,100-mile (1,886-km) oil pipeline, Dallas-based Energy Transfer
Partners LP, has bought tracts of land and relied on
eminent domain to clear a route for the line across four states
from North Dakota to Illinois.
Video posted on social media showed police officers using
pepper spray to try to disperse dozens of protesters, who
chanted, beat drums and set up a makeshift camp near the town of
Cannon Ball in southern North Dakota, where the $3.8 billion
pipeline would be buried underneath the Missouri River.
The area is near the reservation of the Standing Rock Sioux
tribe. It was not immediately known who owns the occuped land.
In September, the U.S. government halted construction on
part of the line. The Standing Rock Sioux and environmental
activists have said further construction would damage historical
tribal sacred sites and spills would foul drinking water.
Since then, opponents have pressured the government to
reroute construction. The current route runs within half a mile
of the reservation.
Protesters on Monday said the land in question was theirs
under the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851, which was signed by eight
tribes and the U.S. government. Over the last century, tribes
have challenged this treaty and others like it in court for not
being honored or for taking their land.
"We have never ceded this land. If Dakota Access Pipeline
can go through and claim eminent domain on landowners and Native
peoples on their own land, then we as sovereign nations can then
declare eminent domain on our own aboriginal homeland," Joye
Braun of the Indigenous Environmental Network said in a prepared
statement.
Energy Transfer could not be reached for comment.
Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux
Tribe. said the proposed route should be changed.
"The best way to resolve this is to reroute this pipeline
and for the (Obama) administration to not give an easement to
build it near our sacred land," Archambault said in an
interview.
In filings with federal regulators, the company said at one
point it considered running the line far north of the
reservation and close to Bismarck, the state
capital.
