UPDATE 1-Tribe vows to continue N. Dakota pipeline fight despite arrests

By Timothy Mclaughlin
Oct 28 A Native American tribe and other
activists opposed to a multibillion-dollar oil pipeline project
in North Dakota vowed on Friday to continue their fight through
direct action, legal challenges and growing celebrity support, a
day after police arrested 141 of their members.
Thursday's arrests came at the site of the $3.8 billion
Dakota Access pipeline when dozens of riot police swept through
a protester camp on private land using pepper spray, bean bag
rounds and an audio cannon against demonstrators who refused to
leave.
Some of the protesters set fire to roadblocks and threw
rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails at the law enforcement
officers, the local Morton County Sheriff's Department said.
Dallas Goldtooth, 33, an activist from the Indigenous
Environmental Network, said on Friday the demonstrators were
taking the day off to regroup and pray. He added there were
still ample opportunities for them to stop the pipeline.
"They still have miles of construction to happen and that is
miles of construction yet to be stopped," Goldtooth said via
telephone from the protest site in North Dakota. "There are
still windows of opportunity to disrupt construction."
The sheriff's department said in a statement Friday that it
was maintaining a presence in the area and that a section of a
state highway remained closed. Protesters were
nonconfrontational, the department said, but still not
cooperating with orders to leave a bridge that was damaged by a
fire on Thursday. One additional protester was arrested on
Friday morning, the department said.
The 1,172-mile (1,885-km) pipeline, being built by a group
of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners LP, would
offer the fastest and most direct route to bring Bakken shale
oil from North Dakota to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
Vicki Granado, a spokeswoman for Dakota Access, declined to
comment on the latest developments with protesters.
Supporters say the pipeline would be safer and more
cost-effective than transporting the oil by road or rail.
'WE WON'T STEP DOWN'
But the project has drawn angry opposition from the Standing
Rock Sioux Tribe, as well as environmental activists, who say it
threatens local water supplies and sacred tribal sites. They
have been protesting for several months, and a total of 411
protesters have been arrested since Aug. 10, the sheriff's
department said.
The tribe wants observers from the U.S. Department of
Justice to probe the use of force by police, said Sue Evans, a
spokeswoman for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
"We've heard many, many reports on injury and unlawful
arrests," Evans said. "We would like those law enforcement
abuses investigated."
In a statement, Dave Archambault II, the tribe's chairman,
said: "We won't step down from this fight ... This is about our
water, our rights, and our dignity as human beings."
Amid the protests, the U.S. government in September halted
construction on part of the pipeline. The affected area includes
land under Lake Oahe, a large and culturally important reservoir
on the Missouri River where the line was supposed to cross.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently deciding
whether to grant the pipeline company an easement to build under
the lake.
The decision will "hopefully be soon" but there is no
estimated time of arrival, a spokesman for the Corps, Thomas
O'Hara, said on Friday.
Meanwhile, opposition to the pipeline continues to gather
the backing of celebrities. Among the actors who have already
lent their voices to the cause are Shailene Woodley, Susan
Sarandon and Riley Keough.
On Thursday, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth showed his
solidarity with demonstrators in an Instagram post.
The support of famous people has frustrated Morton County
Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, who said on Thursday he resented being
asked by "outsiders and millionaire Hollywood actors" to let
"agitators and rioters" break the law.
