UPDATE 1-Tribe vows to fight North Dakota pipeline through winter

CANNON BALL, N.D. Oct 29 Native American
leaders vowed on Saturday to protest through the winter against
a North Dakota oil pipeline they say threatens water resources
and sacred lands, and are weighing lawsuits over police
treatment of arrested protesters.
A group of at least 200 Native American demonstrators
meanwhile returned to the scene of an earlier confrontation with
police to stage a peaceful ceremonial prayer vigil near the town
of Cannon Ball, at the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux
Reservation.
A smaller crowd of 25 to 50 rallied on the grounds of the
state capitol in Bismarck, about 30 miles to the north, in a
separate protest of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline,
police said. No arrests were reported at either location.
At a news conference in Mandan, just outside Bismarck,
Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault II said he and
other tribal leaders were devising ways to furnish food, heat
and shelter for protests to continue through the cold-weather
months.
"We're just working through some technical details as far as
where the land is, and the type of land that can be used for
some permanent structures," Archambault told reporters.
At least 10 shelters were being readied on tribal land
against temperatures that can plunge to less than 35 degrees
below zero Fahrenheit (-37 Celsius) for days at time, he said.
"Let's reroute the pipeline. It doesn't have to put our
water at risk," said Archambault, who was flanked by Cheyenne
River Sioux Chairman Harold Frazier.
The planned 1,172-mile (1,885-km) path of the pipeline, the
project of a group of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners
LP, would skirt the Standing Rock reservation by about a
half mile. But the Standing Rock tribe and environmental
activists say it threatens water supplies as well as sacred
Native American sites.
Supporters say the pipeline, construction of which was
halted by the federal government in September, offers the
fastest and most direct route for bringing Bakken shale oil from
North Dakota to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
More than 400 protesters have been arrested in protests
against the pipeline since Aug. 10 that have attracted support
from such actors and celebrities as Mark Ruffalo, Shailene
Woodley, Susan Sarandon and Chris Hemsworth.
Archambault said his tribe may pursue a class-action over
police tactics on Thursday.
Officers in riot gear swept through a protester camp on
private land using pepper spray, bean bag rounds and an audio
cannon against demonstrators who refused to leave.
At least 142 people were arrested on Thursday and Friday.
The Morton County Sheriff's Department has said some
protesters set fire to roadblocks and threw rocks, bottles and
homemade gasoline bombs at officers.
In an apparent easing of tensions on Saturday, sheriff's
deputies allowed activists under escort to retrieve personal
belongings left behind at the protest site in Thursday's raids.
Separately, a group of 200 to 300 protesters led by Chief
Arvol Looking Horse, spiritual leader of the Sioux nation,
marched from a nearby campground to a police barricade, where
they held a quiet prayer ritual and ceremonial dancing.
The chief crossed the barricade to shake hands with a number
of police officers, and the group quietly left after about three
hours.
