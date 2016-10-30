Fire near North Dakota pipeline protests is under investigation

| CANNON BALL, N.D.
CANNON BALL, N.D. Oct 30 Authorities were
looking into the cause of a blaze that burned through about 400
acres near where Native American leaders are protesting against
a North Dakota oil pipeline they say threatens water and sacred
lands, officials said on Sunday.
The blaze on private property in rural Morton County was
extinguished with the help of helicopters that dropped water on
it. Authorities have not given any indication on whether the
fire was deliberately set or if it was related to the protests
taking place a few miles away.
Native American leaders vowed on Saturday to protest through
the winter against the oil pipeline, adding they are weighing
lawsuits over police treatment of arrested protesters.
More than 400 protesters have been arrested since Aug. 10 in
rallies that have attracted support from celebrities including
Mark Ruffalo, Shailene Woodley, Susan Sarandon and Chris
Hemsworth.
The planned 1,172-mile (1,885-km) path of the pipeline, the
project of a group of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners
LP, would skirt the Standing Rock reservation by about a
half mile. But the Standing Rock tribe and environmental
activists say it threatens water supplies as well as sacred
Native American sites.
Supporters say the pipeline, the construction of which was
halted by the federal government in September, offers the
fastest and most direct route for bringing Bakken shale oil from
North Dakota to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
