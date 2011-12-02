UPDATE 1-House Republicans to link pipeline, payroll tax cut

* Boehner payroll tax cut plan to include Keystone bill
* Bill: FERC gets to call pipeline, could speed permit
* Faces steep uphill battle with Senate Democrats
* White House: State Dept. is "proper place" for review
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 Republicans in the
U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday they will
attach a bill designed to speed approval of the Keystone
pipeline to payroll tax cut legislation House Speaker John
Boehner hopes to pass this month.
The move is designed to ratchet up the heat on President
Barack Obama, whose administration has put the Keystone XL
pipeline on hold pending a study of a new route, pushing a
decision past the 2012 presidential election.
When complete, the pipeline would deliver some 700,000
barrels a day of oilsands crude from the Canadian province of
Alberta to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Green groups oppose the line because of concerns about
greenhouse gas emissions from the mining of the Alberta tar
sands and on worries about spills.
Currently, the State Department is mandated by law to
approve any pipeline that crosses the U.S. border.
The House bill would take the decision out of the
administration's control, instead giving the power to the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, an independent regulatory
body that already oversees pipelines.
"There's less chance of foot-dragging" at FERC, said
Nebraska Representative Lee Terry, the Republican drafting the
bill.
"The point of this is to avoid the politics and get to the
jobs," said Terry, who told reporters that Boehner said the
Keystone bill would become part of the unemployment and tax
holiday legislative package that the House hopes to pass this
month.
The White House said the State Department should continue
to have the authority for Keystone because of the "national
security" aspects of the pipeline, the White House said.
"The proper place for this to be done is where it's been
done in the past, so that it's done well and reviewed
responsibly," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters
on Friday.
WAXMAN: BETTER WAYS TO CREATE JOBS
Job creation and the sagging economy loom large in the
lead-up to the 2012 presidential elections. Democrats and some
Republicans have said they want to extend a payroll tax cut that
is slated to end on Dec. 31 as one way to help the economy.
Republicans in the Senate are working on a different
strategy to advance the pipeline. But any effort to force a
quick decision on Keystone will face a steep uphill battle in
the Democratic-controlled Senate.
TransCanada Corp's $7 billion project
would create an estimated 20,000 jobs during construction.
"There are better ways to create better, lasting jobs," said
Henry Waxman, the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce
committee, at a hearing on the project.
"My greatest concern is that Keystone XL would make us more
reliant on the dirtiest source of fuel currently available,"
Waxman said, referring to studies showing oil from the Canadian
oilsands leads to more carbon emissions than conventional oil.
The State Department had originally planned to announce a
decision on Keystone by the end of the year, after three years
of review.
That enraged environmental groups such as the Sierra Club.
The state of Nebraska was also concerned about the route.
Nebraska negotiated a new route with TransCanada. The State
Department said it would need to study the new route before
deciding whether to approve the pipeline, which will push the
timetable back into 2013.
The White House has said the State Department needs to take
the time it needs to review the new route's impact.