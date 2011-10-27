US Senator Kerry "following up" on pipeline fears

* Kerry: "I'll do my best to leave no question unanswered"
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 Senator John Kerry said the
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations committee is scrutinizing
concerns raised about the Keystone XL pipeline and promised to
try to "leave no question unanswered" about the project, which
would carry oil from Canada to Texas.
Responding to criticism from an environmental group on
Thursday, Kerry said committee staff have tracked the issue
closely for two years, discussing environmental issues with the
State Department.
"The Committee's ongoing work is obviously especially
urgent given the concerns that have been raised and we're
following up with the State Department and the White House,"
said Kerry, the influential chairman of the panel.
TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) $7 billion pipeline plan is at
a critical political juncture. The State Department had planned
to rule later this year on whether to allow the project,
although a U.S. official told Reuters this week the timeline
"There's a lot at stake here and I'll do my best to leave
no question unanswered, including every possible economic and
environmental consideration, before a final decision is made,"
Kerry said in a statement.
Environmental groups have pushed the Obama administration
to reject the project. Some 1,200 opponents of the line were
arrested at the White House this summer and another protest is
scheduled there on Nov. 6.
A group of 14 lawmakers asked President Barack Obama on
Wednesday to delay a decision on the pipeline and investigate
alleged conflicts of interest over the project.
But Kerry, who is known for his work on climate change
legislation, was not among them. His statement on the pipeline
came after after Friends of the Earth urged pipeline opponents
to call Kerry's office and demand he take action.
"Senator Kerry prides himself on being a climate champion,
yet he's been silent on the oily influence scandal surrounding
the State Department's review of the Keystone XL tar sands oil
pipeline, citing a busy schedule as the reason," the group said
on its website.
Kerry, one of 12 U.S. lawmakers service on the special
deficit-reduction "super-committee" trying to reach a long-term
budget deal by Nov. 23, defended his environmental record.
"I think that the environmental focus I brought to this
Committee, and the environmental bonafides of President Obama
and Secretary (Hillary) Clinton, should underscore that we all
approach this issue with appropriate seriousness and
sensitivity," he said in the statement.
