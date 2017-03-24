RPT-UPDATE 5-Trump greenlights Keystone XL pipeline, but obstacles loom

(Repeats to fix technical problem. Adds link to graphic.)
By Jeff Mason and Ethan Lou
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada
Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil
industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles
for the controversial project loom.
The approval reverses a decision by former President Barack
Obama to reject the project, but the company still needs to win
financing, acquire local permits, and fend off likely legal
challenges for the pipeline to be built.
"TransCanada will finally be allowed to complete this
long-overdue project with efficiency and with speed," Trump said
in the Oval Office before turning to ask TransCanada Chief
Executive Officer Russell Girling when construction would start.
"We've got some work to do in Nebraska to get our permits
there," Girling replied.
"Nebraska?" Trump said. "I'll call Nebraska."
Trump announced the presidential permit for Keystone XL at
the White House with Girling and Sean McGarvey, president of
North America's Building Trades Unions, standing nearby. He said
the project would lower consumer fuel prices, create jobs and
reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil.
The pipeline linking Canadian oil sands to U.S. refiners had
been blocked by Obama, who said it would do nothing to reduce
fuel prices for U.S. motorists and would contribute to emissions
linked to global warming.
Trump, however, campaigned on a promise to approve it, and
he signed an executive order soon after taking office in January
to advance the project.
TransCanada's U.S.-listed shares dipped 5 cents to
close at $46.21 on Friday.
JOBS
Trump has claimed the project would create 28,000 jobs in
the United States. But a 2014 State Department study predicted
just 3,900 construction jobs and 35 permanent jobs.
The president said he would get in touch with Nebraska
Governor Pete Ricketts later in the day.
TransCanada applied to the Nebraska Public Service
Commission in February for approval of the pipeline's route
through the state. The company said it expects that process to
conclude this year.
Ricketts said in a statement posted on Twitter that the
project would help his state.
"I have full confidence that the Public Service Commission
will conduct a thorough and fair review of the application," he
said.
The White House has said the pipeline is exempt from a Trump
executive order requiring new pipelines to be made from U.S.
steel, because much of the pipe for the project has already been
built and stockpiled.
"As we move forward, we'll continue to look to buy the rest
of the materials we need from ... American manufacturers. We'll
put American workers to work," Girling told reporters.
Environmental groups vowed to fight it.
Greenpeace said it would pressure banks to withhold
financing for the multibillion-dollar project, and others said
they would fight the pipeline in court.
"We'll use every tool in the kit," said Rhea Suh, president
of the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Since Obama had nixed the pipeline based on an environmental
assessment commissioned by the State Department in early 2014,
opponents will likely argue in court that Trump cannot reverse
the decision without conducting a new assessment.
CHALLENGES
Fred Jauss, partner at the international law firm Dorsey &
Whitney and a former attorney with the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission, said local permitting would also be a challenge.
"The Presidential Permit is only one part of a web of
federal, state, and local permits that must be obtained prior to
starting construction," he said. "Other federal agencies, such
as the Army Corps of Engineers, state regulatory commissions,
and even local planning boards may have requirements that need
to be fulfilled by Keystone prior to construction."
"In addition, TransCanada may still need to reach deals with
hundreds of potentially affected landowners on the pipeline’s
route. There is a lot of work ahead for TransCanada.”
The Keystone XL pipeline would bring more than 800,000
barrels per day of heavy crude from Canada's oil sands in
Alberta into Nebraska, linking to an existing pipeline network
feeding U.S. refineries and ports along the Gulf of Mexico.
The project could be a boon for Canada, which has struggled
to bring its vast oil reserves to market.
"Our government has always been supportive of the Keystone
XL pipeline and we are pleased with the U.S. decision," said a
spokesman for Canada's minister of natural resources. "The
importance of a common, continental energy market cannot be
overstated."
The president of the American Petroleum Institute, Jack
Gerard, said the approval was "welcome news" and would bolster
U.S. energy security.
Expedited approval of projects is part of Trump's approach
to a 10-year, $1 trillion infrastructure package he promised on
the campaign trail. The White House is looking for ways to speed
up approvals and permits for other infrastructure projects,
which can sometimes take years to go through a regulatory maze.
TransCanada tried for more than five years to build the
1,179-mile (1,897-km) pipeline, until Obama rejected it in 2015.
The company resubmitted its application for the project in
January, after Trump signed the executive order smoothing its
path.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington, Luciana
Lopez in New York, Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru, and Denny Thomas
in Toronto; Writing by Richard Valdmanis and Jeff Mason; Editing
by Bernadette Baum and Matthew Lewis)