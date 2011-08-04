UPDATE 1-Clinton gives no hint on Keystone XL decision

* Canada says pipeline "tremendously important"
* Foreign minister says had "good discussion" with Clinton
* Final U.S. environmental assessment due this month
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton assured Canada's foreign minister on Thursday the
United States was on track to decide on TransCanada Corp's
(TRP.TO) bid for a $7 billion cross-border pipeline by the end
of the year but gave no hint which way the decision would go.
Clinton met with Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird, who
said he told her the Keystone project was "tremendously
important to the future prosperity of the Canadian economy."
"We are leaving no stone unturned in this process and we
expect to make a decision on the permit before the end of this
year," Clinton told reporters in a joint appearance with Baird
after their meeting.
Keystone XL, which would take petroleum from Canada's oil
sands to refineries in Texas, faces opposition from
environmental groups and some U.S. politicians who say it would
bolster more oil sands development, increasing greenhouse gas
emissions and raise the risk of oil spills in the central U.S.
states, site of a massive aquifer.
The State Department has said last week it will issue a
final environmental assessment on the project in August and
then government agencies will have 90 days to comment on it
before a final decision is made.
Clinton said the State Department was reviewing "hundreds
of thousands of comments" received during the public comment
period and also would hold public meetings in each of the six
U.S. states the 1,700-mile/(2,740 km) pipeline would cross.
"We've been clear from the beginning that the safety of the
pipeline is one of our highest priorities," Clinton said,
adding that it was important to ensure "that we have full
understanding of all of the consequences."
Clinton said U.S. officials also had worked with
TransCanada to develop a set of conditions beyond those
required by law "to ensure that if the permit is issued the
project will be as safe as it could possibly be."
Baird said he had a "good discussion" with Clinton on the
Keystone issue, and underscored its economic importance for
Canada, a close U.S. ally.
"It is a very important project, not just for our
government but I think for Canadians and the future of the
Canadian economy," he said.
Some U.S. lawmakers have pushed for an earlier decision on
the Keystone XL project, saying it could be an important
contribution to U.S. energy security by ensuring supplies from
a friendly neighbor.
But the project, which requires final approval from the
State Department because it crosses the Canada-U.S. border, has
run into stiff opposition from green groups concerned about the
environmental impacts of the pipeline
After the Environmental Protection Agency criticized the
department's initial favorable environmental analysis of the
project, the department issued a supplemental review, meaning a
further delay. [ID:nN15298301].