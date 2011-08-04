版本:
Clinton says Keystone XL decision by year-end

WASHINGTON Aug 4 Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday the U.S. government was still studying TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) application for a $7 billion cross-border pipeline and would make its decision before the end of this year.

"We are leaving no stone unturned in this process and we expect to make a decision on the permit before the end of this year," Clinton told a news conference with Canada's Foreign Minister John Baird.

