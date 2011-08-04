Clinton says Keystone XL decision by year-end

WASHINGTON Aug 4 Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday the U.S. government was still studying TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) application for a $7 billion cross-border pipeline and would make its decision before the end of this year.
"We are leaving no stone unturned in this process and we expect to make a decision on the permit before the end of this year," Clinton told a news conference with Canada's Foreign Minister John Baird.
更多 公司新闻(英文)
UPDATE 5-US court blocks Anthem-Cigna merger, dealing blow to consolidation
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 18-month highs as China rises
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.