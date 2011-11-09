Studying new Keystone route may take 12-18 months

BRIEF-Perceptron announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Perceptron Inc qtrly revenue $21.8 million versus $17.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 9 The U.S. State Department could decide within weeks whether to examine a new route for TransCanada Corp.'s (TRP.TO) proposed $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline, a U.S. government official said on Wednesday.
The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. government estimated that the studies of a new route could add 12 to 18 months to its decision-making process on the pipeline. Previously, the department had said it hoped to decide on final approval for the pipeline this year.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, editing by Will Dunham)
* Perceptron Inc qtrly revenue $21.8 million versus $17.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* YRC Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full-year results for 2016
* Alliance One International reports improved sales volumes and improved gross profit as a percentage of sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2016