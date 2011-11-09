Studying new Keystone route may take 12-18 months

WASHINGTON Nov 9 The U.S. State Department could decide within weeks whether to examine a new route for TransCanada Corp.'s (TRP.TO) proposed $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline, a U.S. government official said on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. government estimated that the studies of a new route could add 12 to 18 months to its decision-making process on the pipeline. Previously, the department had said it hoped to decide on final approval for the pipeline this year.

