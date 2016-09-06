UPDATE 2-Company agrees to temporarily halt some N. Dakota pipeline work

(Adds comments by tribal chairman, details from court hearing,
By Julia Harte
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 A Native American tribal
chairman said his people were "disappointed" that a company
agreed on Tuesday to temporarily halt construction of an oil
pipeline only in some but not all parts of North Dakota where
the tribe says it has sacred sites.
After violent clashes over the weekend between protesters
and security officers near the construction site, the Standing
Rock Sioux tribe and a neighboring Native American tribe had
asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on
Sunday for a temporary restraining order against Dakota Access,
the company building the pipeline.
U.S. Judge James Boasberg said on Tuesday he had granted in
part and denied in part the temporary restraining order, and
that he would decide by Friday whether to grant the tribes'
larger challenge to the pipeline, which would require the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permits for the project.
A group of firms led by Energy Transfer Partners is
building the 1,100-mile (1,770-km) pipeline. The $3.7 billion
project would be the first to bring crude oil from Bakken shale,
a vast oil formation in North Dakota, directly to refineries in
the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman David Archambault II
said in a statement the ruling puts the tribe's "sacred places
at further risk of ruin and desecration."
Dakota Access agreed to halt activity until Friday in an
area representing about half the total space requested in the
tribes' temporary restraining order.
It did not include ancient burial and prayer sites recently
discovered by a historic preservation officer for the tribe, Jan
Hasselman, an attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux, told a news
conference on Tuesday.
Hasselman said the tribe would now wait for Boasberg's
decision on Friday and pursue appeals if the judge rules against
the tribe.
Dakota Access accused the Standing Rock Sioux during
Tuesday's hearing of inciting the pipeline's opponents to break
the law. The company's lawyers could not immediately be reached
for comment after the ruling.
Saturday's protests were triggered, the tribes said, when
the pipeline company used bulldozers to destroy sacred tribal
sites whose locations had been identified in court documents
filed on Friday.
Tomas Alejo, who participated in Saturday's demonstrations,
said in an interview that the security officers had formed a
"barricade" with guard dogs to prevent protesters from accessing
the bulldozers, and that the dogs bit children and tribal
elders.
Dakota Access said in its reply to the requested restraining
order that the protesters "stampeded" the construction area and
attacked the dogs and security officers with makeshift weapons,
and that the bulldozers did not destroy important historical
sites.
