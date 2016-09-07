FEATURE-N. Dakota pipeline fight gives spark to Native American activism

| CANNON BALL, N.D./WASHINGTON, Sept 7
CANNON BALL, N.D./WASHINGTON, Sept 7 A Native
American tribe's efforts to halt construction of a crude oil
pipeline in North Dakota have swelled into a movement, drawing
international attention and the support of movie stars and
social media, and making a major oil company blink.
While the tribe's lawyers work to persuade a federal judge
to withdraw permits for the pipeline in a ruling expected on
Friday, thousands of protesters gathered at
campgrounds near Standing Rock Sioux Tribe lands.
"This is a new beginning, not just for our tribe, but for
all tribes in this country," said Standing Rock Sioux spokesman
Ron His Horse is Thunder, one of the leaders hoping for a
rebirth of Native American activism beyond the pipeline battle.
Representatives of 200 tribes and environmentalists have set
up camp in the rolling hills near the confluence of the Missouri
and Cannon Ball rivers in sight of the proposed pipeline route.
They say the planned pipeline, near but not on tribal land,
runs through a sacred burial ground and could leak, polluting
nearby rivers and poisoning the tribe's water source.
The 1,100 mile (1,770 km), $3.7 billion Dakota Access
pipeline would carry oil from just north of the tribe's land in
North Dakota to Illinois, where it would hook up to an existing
pipeline and route crude directly to refineries in the U.S. Gulf
Coast.
Protesters have included actress Shailene Woodley and Green
Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, who authorities say is
part of a group under investigation for illegally spray-painting
construction equipment at the site.
"Our indigenous people have been warning for 500 years that
the destruction of Mother Earth is going to come back and it's
going to harm us," said David Archambault, tribal chairman of
the Standing Rock Sioux. "Now our voices are getting louder."
On Tuesday, U.S. Judge James Boasberg granted in part the
tribe's request for a temporary restraining order to stop the
project, and said he would decide by Friday whether to grant the
larger challenge to the pipeline, which would require the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permits.
Protesters were disappointed that the judge did not shut
down construction altogether, but savored a small win when the
group of companies building the pipeline, led by Dallas-based
Energy Transfer Partners through its Dakota Access
subsidiary, agreed to stop some work until the final ruling.
The pipeline was fast-tracked by the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers earlier this year, but the project has been dogged by
protests since April.
It was envisioned as a safer way to transport highly
flammable oil extracted from the Bakken Shale formation in North
Dakota, Montana and parts of Canada than on trains.
In June, a Union Pacific train carrying crude oil derailed
and burst into flames in Oregon, forcing the evacuation of a
school and the closure of a highway. In 2013, a runaway train in
Canada crashed, killing 47 people and destroying buildings in
the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic.
DIGGING IN FOR THE LONG HAUL
The Standing Rock Sioux Reservation is one of six
reservations in the Dakotas that are all that remain of what was
once the Great Sioux Reservation, which comprised all of South
Dakota west of the Missouri River, including the Black Hills,
which are considered sacred, according to the tribe's website.
The tribe has 15,000 members in the United States including
as many as 8,000 in North and South Dakota. The reservation
covers about 9,300 square miles (24,087 square km).
At campsites dotted with white tepees and colorful tents,
many people prepared for the long haul.
"People are ready to stay through winter," said Allyson Two
Bears, who sits on the tribe's emergency response team.
Members of an Ojibwe tribe are helping to erect lodges
capable of withstanding North Dakota cold, and people from as
far away as London and South Korea have joined the protest,
signing their names to a map at the campsite.
The tribe has also enlisted the help of online petition
website Change.org, which helped it gather more than 250,000
signatures on a petition to stop the pipeline. Youth members of
the tribe aged 6 to 25 ran a relay race from North Dakota to
Washington, D.C., to deliver the petitions.
The protest and lawsuit by the Standing Rock Sioux are not
the first efforts by Native American and environmental groups to
stop or reroute planned pipelines through culturally or
environmentally sensitive areas.
Aboriginal Canadian and Native American groups have opposed
the Keystone XL Pipeline from Canada to Nebraska, along with
other pipeline projects.
Republican presidential contender Donald Trump has said he
would approve TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline
proposal if elected, reversing a decision by the administration
of President Barack Obama to block it over environmental
concerns. TransCanada has sued the U.S government to reverse
Obama's rejection of the pipeline.
The Standing Rock Sioux have hired a political campaign
director to publicize their actions to stop the North Dakota
pipeline.
"They've been making really good use of social media as part
of this and that has actually changed the way Native American
activism takes place," said Katherine Hayes, chair of American
Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis/St.
Paul.
The Standing Rock Sioux sued in July. Last month, celebrity
activists joined about 100 members of the tribe outside a
Washington, D.C., courthouse where hearings were being held,
while others demonstrated in North Dakota.
Over the weekend of Sept. 3, protesters broke through a wire
fence in an attempt to chase bulldozers grading the land,
confronting pipeline security staff and guard dogs in clashes
that at times became violent.
Actress Susan Sarandon, who joined the Washington protest,
said she was there to help publicize the tribe's cause.
"These kinds of things happen when people don't have a
voice," Sarandon said, referring to the government's decision to
fast-track the project. "We have to give them a voice."
(Additional reporting by George Tamerlani in Fort Yates, N.D.,
Catherine Ngai in New York and Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento,
Calif.; Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Ben Klayman and
Matthew Lewis)