UPDATE 6-After protests, U.S. halts North Dakota pipeline near tribal lands

By Ruthy Munoz and Dave Thompson
WASHINGTON/BISMARCK, North Dakota, Sept 9 The
Obama administration stepped into a dispute on Friday over a
planned oil pipeline in North Dakota that has angered Native
Americans, appealing for calm while blocking construction on
federal land and asking the company behind the project to
suspend work nearby.
The move came shortly after U.S. District Judge James
Boasberg in Washington rejected a request from Native Americans
for a court order to block the project. The government's action
reflected the success of growing protests over the proposed $3.7
billion pipeline crossing four states which have sparked a
renewal of Native American activism.
"This case has highlighted the need for a serious discussion
on whether there should be nationwide reform with respect to
considering tribes' views on these types of infrastructure
projects," the U.S. Departments of Justice, Army and Interior
said in a joint statement released minutes after Boasberg's
ruling.
Opposition to the pipeline has drawn support from 200 Native
American tribes, as well as from activists and celebrities.
The Standing Rock Sioux, whose tribal lands are a half-mile
south of the proposed route, say the pipeline would desecrate
sacred burial and prayer sites, and could leak oil into the
Missouri and Cannon Ball rivers, on which the tribe relies for
water.
On Friday, the tribe called the Obama administration's
intervention "stunning," saying it set the stage for nationwide
reform on projects affecting tribal lands.
"Our hearts are full, this an historic day for the Standing
Rock Sioux Tribe and for tribes across the nation," tribal
chairman Dave Archambault II said in a statement. "Our voices
have been heard."
In North Dakota's state capital of Bismarck, hundreds of
protesters celebrated the government decision.
"We won! We won!" Bobbi Jean Three Legs, a member of the
Cheyenne River Sioux of South Dakota, shouted to the cheering
crowd.
Dakota Access, subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners LP
that is building the pipeline, declined to comment. But
an investor in the pipeline project who asked not to be
identified said officials were trying to figure out what to do
next.
IMPACT ON JOBS
A coalition of oil, business and labor entities from the
states the pipeline would cross said the halt could threaten the
jobs of thousands of workers.
"Should the Administration ultimately stop this
construction, it would set a horrific precedent," the Midwest
Alliance for Infrastructure Now said in a statement. "We hope
and trust that the government will base its final decision on
sound science and engineering."
Thousands of people have swelled campgrounds near the site
of the proposed pipeline, drawing high-profile protesters like
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and actress
Shailene Woodley.
Last weekend, the protests turned violent as demonstrators
breached a wire fence and were confronted by security officers
and guard dogs.
After Boasberg said in his ruling that a decision by the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fast-track the pipeline project
was not illegal, tribal leaders quickly filed a notice of
appeal.
At the same time, however, government officials were
promising to temporarily halt construction of the pipeline on
federally owned land.
In their joint statement, the three departments said they
would invite Native American leaders to meetings this fall to
discuss how the federal government can better consider the
tribes' views and respect their land.
The departments also said they respected protesters' rights
to assemble and speak freely, and urged all sides to adhere to
principles of nonviolence.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns some of the
land where the pipeline was slated to be built and has been
involved in the permitting process, said it would halt
construction on its property until after officials had
re-examined Native American concerns about the pipeline as well
as previous projects.
The government said it would not authorize construction on
land at Lake Oahe, a focal point of protests.
It called on Dakota Access to halt work on other land, as
well. As of late Friday, the company had not said whether it
would comply.
When fully connected to existing lines, the 1,100-mile
(1,770 km) Dakota Access pipeline would be the first to carry
crude oil from the Bakken shale, a vast oil formation in North
Dakota, Montana and parts of Canada, directly to the U.S. Gulf.
It would carry oil from just north of land owned by the
tribe to Illinois, where it would connect with an existing
pipeline.
In his ruling Boasberg said he could not concur with claims
by the Standing Rock Sioux that the government erred in
approving the Dakota Access pipeline.
