UPDATE 3-Obama avoids pipeline comment but urges tribal sovereignty

By Valerie Volcovici and Julia Harte
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Monday avoided direct mention of a pipeline that has provoked
high-profile protests from Native Americans but urged tribal
leaders to use the spotlight to continue pushing for recognition
even after he leaves office.
Obama spoke at his eighth and final Tribal Nations
Conference, which he created during his first year in office.
Leaders of more than 560 Native American tribes gathered for the
Washington event as one of the largest Native American protests
in decades continues in North Dakota.
In his remarks, Obama acknowledged that Native American
tribes have unified around the demonstrations led by the
Standing Rock Sioux, a tribe that he visited in 2014.
"I know that many of you have come together across tribes
and across the country to support the community at Standing Rock
and together you are making your voices heard," he said. "This
moment highlights why it's so important that we redouble our
efforts to make sure that every federal agency truly consults
and listens and works with you, sovereign to sovereign."
In recent weeks, protests against the Dakota Access pipeline
have drawn international attention, prompting the U.S.
government to temporarily block its construction on federal
land. Tribal leaders say the pipeline will
desecrate sacred land and pollute water.
When fully connected to existing lines, the 1,100-mile
(1,770 km) pipeline would be the first to carry crude oil from
the Bakken shale directly to the U.S. Gulf. The $3.7 billion
project is being built by the Dakota Access subsidiary of
Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP.
Obama discussed the progress made by his administration over
the last eight years to improve relations with tribal nations,
and urged leaders to keep fighting for more visibility and input
regardless of who succeeds him in the White House next year.
"Our progress depends in part on who sits the in Oval
Office, and whether they're setting the right priorities, but
lasting progress depends on all of us, not just who the
president is."
Various Obama administration officials unveiled initiatives
aimed at upholding Native American sovereignty at the
conference.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell announced a forthcoming
memorandum from Obama that would require federal agencies to
consider Native American treaty rights in decision-making on
natural resource projects, hoping to avoid future conflicts with
tribes such as the current Dakota Access dispute.
The Justice and Interior Departments also announced
settlements with 17 tribes that had sued the U.S. government,
accusing them of mismanaging monetary assets and natural
resources that the government held in trust for the tribes.
The "vast majority" of all such disputes have been settled,
according to the government, which has paid $1.9 billion to
resolve the cases since April 2012.
Those settlements characterize the Obama administration's
effort to mend ties "where we have failed in the past in our
trust responsibilities," said Lawrence Roberts, assistant
secretary for Indian Affairs at the Interior Department, on the
sidelines of Monday's conference.
Regan Dunn, 15, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe,
delivered opening remarks at the conference.
Dunn said afterward she had never imagined a company might
try to build a pipeline through her homeland, but that the wide
opposition among various tribes - including some she had not
previously heard of - has been "heartwarming."
Brian Cladoosby, president of the National Congress of
American Indians, which represents more than 500 tribes, praised
Obama's legacy on Native American issues and warned the assembly
that "there is no guarantee going forward there will be the same
commitment from the next administration."
When the Justice Department, Interior Department and the
U.S. Army temporarily blocked the pipeline's construction on
Sept. 9, the administration called for "a serious discussion"
about how tribes are consulted by the government on decisions
over major infrastructure projects.
The Army, Interior and Justice departments will hold
hearings on the shortcomings of the present process on Oct. 11,
and formal discussions with tribes in six U.S. regions from Oct.
25 through Nov. 21.
The deadline for written comments will be Nov. 30, the
agencies announced.
On Thursday, the chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe,
Dave Archambault, told a House of Representatives panel there
was no "meaningful consultation" before permits were issued to
bring the pipeline through his tribe's territory.
Archambault is scheduled to speak on Monday evening at a
rally of pipeline opponents.
