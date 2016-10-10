Actress Shailene Woodley arrested at North Dakota pipeline protest

Oct 10 Actress Shailene Woodley was arrested in
North Dakota on Monday while protesting a planned pipeline that
Native Americans say will desecrate sacred land and pollute
water, an incident that was captured live on camera.
A spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff's Office
confirmed that the 24-year-old actress, who stars in the film
"Snowden," was taken into custody at the demonstration but
declined further comment.
Woodley is seen narrating her own arrest in a video posted
on her Facebook page, saying she was headed peacefully back to
her vehicle when "they grabbed me by my jacket and said that I
wasn't allowed to continue ... and they have giant guns and
batons and zip ties and they are not letting me go."
An officer is heard on the video telling the actress, also
known for the "Divergent" film franchise, that she is being
arrested for trespassing.
As she was led away in handcuffs, Woodley says on the video
she was among hundreds of protesters but was singled out
"because I'm well known, because I have 40,000 people watching."
Woodley, who is known for her environmental activism, has
previously joined members of North Dakota's Standing Rock Sioux
Tribe to protest against the proposed construction of the $3.7
billion project.
The 1,100-mile (1770.28-km) pipeline, being built by a group
of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners LP, would
be the first to bring Bakken shale from North Dakota directly to
refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The group behind the pipeline, called Dakota Access, had
planned to start operations in the fourth quarter of this year,
but construction has been dogged by demonstrations.
On Sunday, a federal court rejected a request by the
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to halt construction of the Dakota
Access pipeline but said that ruling was "not the final word,"
as a necessary easement still needed government approval.
On Monday, the Department of Justice, U.S. Army and
Department of the Interior said that the Army, in the interim,
will not authorize construction of the pipeline on Army Corps
land bordering or under Lake Oahe.
The tribe said the pipeline would leave it vulnerable to
contamination from oil spills and would damage historic and
culturally significant sites.
Supporters say it would provide a safer and more
cost-effective way to transport Bakken shale to the U.S. Gulf
than by road or rail.
In the film "Snowden", released earlier this year, Woodley
plays Lindsay Mills, girlfriend of the former National Security
Agency contractor, who leaked details about the U.S.
government's massive surveillance programs and was granted
asylum in Russia after fleeing the United States in 2013.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)