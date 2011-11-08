Nebraska legislators debate Keystone oil line

* Five bills seek to regulate or move pipeline
* Opponents worry about oil spills
* Pipeline owners say project will generate property taxes
By Michael Avok
LINCOLN, Neb, Nov 7 Nebraska state legislators
on Monday began a three-day special session to debate bills
relating to the proposed $7 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline,
some of which could delay the project.
The pipeline's planned route from Canada to Texas takes it
across Nebraska.
Lawmakers are considering five bills to regulate the
pipeline and possibly force the proponent, TransCanada Corp
(TRP.TO), to move the route away from the state's ecologically
sensitive Sand Hills region and Ogallala aquifer, a drinking
and irrigation water source for several central states.
The legislative moves come after TransCanada warned it is
too late in the federal approval process to consider rerouting
the pipeline, which would move Canadian crude derived from the
oil sands 1,661 miles (2,673 km) to refineries in Texas.
Mike Flood, the speaker of Nebraska's legislature, had
advised against moving forward with legislation, arguing that
passing a law targeting a specific project that crosses
numerous states may violate the U.S. Constitution or would fail
to hold up in court.
The proceedings, which include public hearings, coincide
with word from the U.S. State Department's Inspector General on
Monday that it will investigate the environmental review
process for any conflicts of interest. These developments
lessen the likelihood of approval by year's end.
TRANSCANADA DEFENDS PIPELINE ROUTE
Frustrated TransCanada officials fired the first salvo on
Monday, calling a press conference in Lincoln where they said
the company would be the largest property taxpayer in the state
if the project moves ahead as planned.
"We understand and share the concerns about the Ogallala
Aquifer and the Sand Hills," TransCanada vice-president Robert
Jones said. "The route selected has the least amount of
environmental impact. You cannot reroute the pipeline to avoid
aquifers.
"The pipeline will be built by Nebraskans and it will be
safe. My hope is that the legislature will consider the impact
any delay will have on the project."
The pipeline has been protested in Washington, where
opponents on Sunday formed a ring around the White House.
The bills up for debate in Nebraska deal with who decides
pipeline routing in Nebraska, who pays for any leaks and land
restoration costs, and whether eminent domain laws, used to
acquire the pipeline right-of-way, need to be changed.
The Natural Resources Committee began talks on Monday on a
bill that would give pipeline siting and routing authority to
the Public Service Commission, a publicly elected body.
Andrew Black, president of the Association of Oil Pipe
Lines, the industry's lobby group, said any action by the state
of Nebraska would undermine federal authority in the pipeline
routing process.
"Bills should not affect any projects that have already
been started under current state law," Black said.
John McCollister, executive director of the Platte
Institute for Economic Research, a right-leaning think tank,
said the bills under consideration violate the Constitution and
federal law. It also could jeopardize the pipeline.
"They could very well derail the project and put the state
in a precarious legal position," he said.
SIERRA CLUB SAYS STATE CAN ACT
However, Alan Peterson, an attorney representing the
Nebraska chapter of the Sierra Club, the environmental group,
disputed Nebraska's efforts were illegal or unconstitutional.
"It's clear from federal statute and it's clear from
remarks from the Secretary of State that Nebraska does have
routing authority and power," Peterson said.
Monday's hearing drew a large turnout with all 145 seats in
the committee room filled, plus another 30 people in a nearby
overflow room.
Susan Dunavan, a landowner in York County, said she felt
too much pressure to sign papers allowing the pipeline to cross
her land.
"I feel like our whole life has been on hold since 2008.
They (TransCanada) don't answer our letters, nothing," she
said. "I don't think any landowner should go through what I've
had to go through."
However, Michael Whatley, executive vice president of the
pro-Keystone Consumer Energy Alliance, said it presents large
economic benefit and no significant risk to the environment.
"There's a lot of money that will go to improving roads,
schools and hospitals," Whatley said. "This legislation is an
unfair attempt to change the rules of the game after it already
started."
(Editing by Jeffrey Jones and Bob Burgdorfer)