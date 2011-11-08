Nebraska legislators debate Keystone oil line

* Five bills seek to regulate or move pipeline

* Opponents worry about oil spills

* Pipeline owners say project will generate property taxes

By Michael Avok

LINCOLN, Neb, Nov 7 Nebraska state legislators on Monday began a three-day special session to debate bills relating to the proposed $7 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline, some of which could delay the project.

The pipeline's planned route from Canada to Texas takes it across Nebraska.

Lawmakers are considering five bills to regulate the pipeline and possibly force the proponent, TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO), to move the route away from the state's ecologically sensitive Sand Hills region and Ogallala aquifer, a drinking and irrigation water source for several central states.

The legislative moves come after TransCanada warned it is too late in the federal approval process to consider rerouting the pipeline, which would move Canadian crude derived from the oil sands 1,661 miles (2,673 km) to refineries in Texas.

Mike Flood, the speaker of Nebraska's legislature, had advised against moving forward with legislation, arguing that passing a law targeting a specific project that crosses numerous states may violate the U.S. Constitution or would fail to hold up in court.

The proceedings, which include public hearings, coincide with word from the U.S. State Department's Inspector General on Monday that it will investigate the environmental review process for any conflicts of interest. These developments lessen the likelihood of approval by year's end.

TRANSCANADA DEFENDS PIPELINE ROUTE

Frustrated TransCanada officials fired the first salvo on Monday, calling a press conference in Lincoln where they said the company would be the largest property taxpayer in the state if the project moves ahead as planned.

"We understand and share the concerns about the Ogallala Aquifer and the Sand Hills," TransCanada vice-president Robert Jones said. "The route selected has the least amount of environmental impact. You cannot reroute the pipeline to avoid aquifers.

"The pipeline will be built by Nebraskans and it will be safe. My hope is that the legislature will consider the impact any delay will have on the project."

The pipeline has been protested in Washington, where opponents on Sunday formed a ring around the White House.

The bills up for debate in Nebraska deal with who decides pipeline routing in Nebraska, who pays for any leaks and land restoration costs, and whether eminent domain laws, used to acquire the pipeline right-of-way, need to be changed.

The Natural Resources Committee began talks on Monday on a bill that would give pipeline siting and routing authority to the Public Service Commission, a publicly elected body.

Andrew Black, president of the Association of Oil Pipe Lines, the industry's lobby group, said any action by the state of Nebraska would undermine federal authority in the pipeline routing process.

"Bills should not affect any projects that have already been started under current state law," Black said.

John McCollister, executive director of the Platte Institute for Economic Research, a right-leaning think tank, said the bills under consideration violate the Constitution and federal law. It also could jeopardize the pipeline.

"They could very well derail the project and put the state in a precarious legal position," he said.

SIERRA CLUB SAYS STATE CAN ACT

However, Alan Peterson, an attorney representing the Nebraska chapter of the Sierra Club, the environmental group, disputed Nebraska's efforts were illegal or unconstitutional.

"It's clear from federal statute and it's clear from remarks from the Secretary of State that Nebraska does have routing authority and power," Peterson said.

Monday's hearing drew a large turnout with all 145 seats in the committee room filled, plus another 30 people in a nearby overflow room.

Susan Dunavan, a landowner in York County, said she felt too much pressure to sign papers allowing the pipeline to cross her land.

"I feel like our whole life has been on hold since 2008. They (TransCanada) don't answer our letters, nothing," she said. "I don't think any landowner should go through what I've had to go through."

However, Michael Whatley, executive vice president of the pro-Keystone Consumer Energy Alliance, said it presents large economic benefit and no significant risk to the environment.

"There's a lot of money that will go to improving roads, schools and hospitals," Whatley said. "This legislation is an unfair attempt to change the rules of the game after it already started." (Editing by Jeffrey Jones and Bob Burgdorfer)