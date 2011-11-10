White House: Obama's pipeline criteria not political

WASHINGTON Nov 10 The White House said on
Thursday that none of the criteria President Barack Obama had
laid out for a decision on whether or not to approve a new oil
pipeline from Canada were political.
White House spokesman Jay Carney referred questions about
the Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline to the State
Department, where the decision-making process is taking place.
U.S. officials said earlier that the United States would
announce its intention to study a new route for the
controversial pipeline. That would likely push a decision on
the issue past next year's November presidential election.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Sandra Maler)