Obama: supports delay of Keystone pipeline decision

WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Thursday he supported the State Department's decision
to study alternative routes for the Keystone XL pipeline, which
will delay a decision on the project for more than a year.
The delay means a final decision to approve or reject the
the controversial Canada-to-Texas pipeline would not occur
until after next year's presidential election, taking political
heat off of Obama, who is running for re-election.
"Because this permit decision could affect the health and
safety of the American people as well as the environment, and
because a number of concerns have been raised through a public
process, we should take the time to ensure that all questions
are properly addressed," Obama said in a statement.
"The final decision should be guided by an open,
transparent process that is informed by the best available
science and the voices of the American people," he said.
