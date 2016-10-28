RPT-Phillips 66 says construction continues on Dakota Access Pipeline

(Repeats for wider distribution.)
HOUSTON Oct 28 Construction is continuing on
the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) even as a dispute with Native
Americans has blocked work on a section of the project, the
chief executive of Phillips 66, which owns 25 percent of
the project, said on Friday.
CEO Greg Garland told analysts on a conference call that
construction was continuing outside the area where the U.S.
government has blocked work under the Missouri River.
Police arrested 141 Native Americans and other protesters in
North Dakota in a tense standoff that spilled into Friday
morning between law enforcement and demonstrators seeking to
halt construction of the disputed oil pipeline.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Matthew Lewis)