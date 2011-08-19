U.S. greens see red over oil sands pipeline

* State Department set to issue report this month
* U.S. on track to decide fate of Keystone XL this year
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 Thousands of opponents of a
$7 billion pipeline that would boost U.S. dependence on
Canadian oil sands plan to get arrested in protests over the
next two weeks that they hope will help persuade the Obama
administration to kill the project.
The State Department is set to issue a final environmental
impact report this month on the Keystone XL pipeline project
that would bring oil sands petroleum from Alberta to Texas
refineries. The department hopes to make a final decision on
the TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) line by the end of the year.
Beginning on Saturday, protesters from all of the country's
50 states plan to linger in an area outside the White House
where they are likely to be arrested, organizers say. They plan
to conduct the civil disobedience citing what they see as the
pipe's risks to the environment in waves of 100 people a day.
Bill McKibben, an environment writer and leader of the
protest, said the Keystone project would likely be President
Barack Obama's biggest climate decision between now and next
year's election.
"Since Obama finally has a decision that he gets to make
all on his own, without the Congress in the way, we are so
hopeful that Obama will shine through," McKibben said.
Opponents want the administration to stop the pipeline,
which would deliver up to 700,000 barrels per day of oil to
Gulf Coast refineries, because it would cross water sources
that could be vulnerable to spills. Also, oil sands petroleum
emits more carbon dioxide than average crude oils.
Not everyone believes Keystone XL would be a disaster.
Michael Levi, an analyst at the Council on Foreign Relations,
an independent think tank, said the United States, the world's
largest crude consumer, could help foster North American oil
production while reducing its oil dependence.
Obama's push to increase vehicle efficiency is a step to
control oil dependence though more would be needed, Levi said.
In addition, the line would provide thousands of
construction jobs, which could make it hard for the
administration to kill the project.
But McKibben said a flood of oil from Canada could delay
U.S. plans to move to electrification of vehicles and other
alternative fuels.
And if Obama approves the line, environmentally minded
voters who cast their ballots for him in 2008 may not be as
inclined to back Obama next year, especially after the climate
bill failed, and after the administration opened up a big
section of Wyoming for mining coal in May.
"It's a harder case to make now," McKibben said.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)