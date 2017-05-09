Some Chase branches in Seattle closed by protests over pipeline loans

| SEATTLE
SEATTLE May 8 Native American leaders and
climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle
on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators
demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil
pipeline.
Police said 26 people were arrested by late afternoon.
Activists said they disrupted operations at 11 Chase branches,
and two other branches closed as well.
Darcy Donahoe-Wilmot, a spokeswoman for Chase, which is a
unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co, declined to comment.
At a branch in downtown Seattle, about 50 protesters
occupied the main lobby, where they made speeches, sang songs,
held signs and banners and even ordered a tall stack of pizzas
before police blocked the doors.
At another Seattle branch, a handful of protesters went
inside while two others locked themselves by their necks to the
front doors with bicycle locks.
"I have a personal responsibility to make sure we have a
livable climate," said a protester who locked herself to the
door and would only identify herself as 21-year-old Andrea from
Olympia, Washington.
Organizers of the protests aimed to dissuade Chase from
lending to the companies behind two major oil infrastructure
projects, the Keystone XL pipeline and Trans Mountain Pipeline
expansion, and tar sands oil production in general. Protesters
said they were fighting global warming.
Keystone XL is a project of TransCanada Corp and
Trans Mountain Pipeline is a project of Kinder Morgan Inc
.
These efforts echo similar efforts with other banks as
activists have shifted to targeting the financial backers of the
pipelines rather than sites like the Dakota Access Pipeline in
North Dakota, where thousands protested last year.
Bank are more sensitive to bad publicity than the pipeline
companies, said Seattle city council member Mike O'Brien, who
participated in one of the protests on Monday.
"It's a relatively small percentage of their overall
portfolio," protest organizer Ahmed Gaya said of the banks'
stakes in various oil and gas pipelines. "If you can make that
very small part ... have a vastly disproportionate effect on
their public image, that's very persuasive."
In April, Citigroup executives conceded they had
approved investments in the Dakota pipeline too quickly after a
noisy protest at its annual shareholder meeting, while
Greenpeace activists protested Credit Suisse's dealings
with companies behind the same pipeline. The previous month,
Dutch bank ING Groep agreed to sell its $120 million
share of a loan for the Dakota pipeline.
(Reporting by Tom James, Editing by Ben Klayman and Cynthia
Osterman)