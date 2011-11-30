Senate Republicans make pipeline a jobs issue for Obama

* Republicans: Obama could make 20,000 jobs with pipeline
* Bill, with 37 sponsors, would require quick approval
* White House: State Dept needs more time to review route
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 Republicans in the U.S.
Senate signaled on Wednesday they plan to keep the Keystone XL
pipeline alive as a tool for skewering President Barack Obama
on jobs, the top political issue ahead of the 2012 elections.
Thirty-seven Republicans have signed on to a bill that
would require the Obama administration to allow work to begin
on the Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline within 60 days of passage,
which will be difficult to achieve in the Democratic-controlled
Senate.
The State Department must approve the $7 billion pipeline
project by TransCanada Corp . It had originally planned
to announce a decision by the end of the year, but delayed its
ruling pending a study of a new route, which will push the
decision past the 2012 presidential election.
Approval of the pipeline would create 20,000 jobs at no
cost to the government and would displace oil imports from the
Middle East, the senators said.
"We know that there's one major shovel-ready project ready
to go, and that's the Keystone pipeline," Mitch McConnell,
Republican leader in the Senate, said at a news conference.
The pipeline has been vociferously opposed by environmental
groups, who threatened to make it an election issue.
"Incredibly, he (Obama) has delayed a decision until after
the 2012 election apparently in fear of offending a part of his
political base," said Richard Lugar, top Republican on the
Senate Foreign Relations committee, who sponsored the bill.
A White House spokesman denied the decision was politically
motivated, saying the State Department has said it needs more
time to review the route's impact on communities and the
environment.
"I recognize that there are people in Washington, D.C., who
want to apply a political label to every single thing that the
president or other members of his administration do," said Josh
Earnest, speaking to reporters on Air Force One.
"But at the end of the day this is a decision that falls
cleanly in line with the priorities that the president laid out
for the need to balance competing priorities," Earnest said.
A State Department spokesman did not immediately have a
comment on the bill.
There is hope that some Senate Democrats could sign on to
the bill, said Marty Durbin, vice president with the American
Petroleum Institution, a lobby group for oil companies.
"In either case, having this legislation out there is going
to help keep the drumbeat going," Durbin said.
The bill will be fought by lawmakers who want to see a new
environmental review of the project.
"I will vigorously oppose any efforts by Republicans in
Congress to legislate a rubber-stamp approval for the Keystone
XL tar sands pipeline," said Bernie Sanders, one of the
Senate's most liberal members, who said the project would
increase greenhouse gas emissions.
The Republican senators argued Canada will ship its oil
east to China if the Keystone pipeline falters. That would lead
to more emissions than if the oil was processed through U.S.
refineries, said John Hoeven of North Dakota, whose state needs
the pipeline to ship oil from its booming shale development.
The pipeline had been opposed by lawmakers in Nebraska, who
were concerned about its proposed route. But TransCanada and
the state have now agreed to an alternate path.
"The issues in Nebraska have been resolved," said Mike
Johanns, a senator from the state who had opposed the project's
original route but does not oppose the revised plans.