US could miss year-end target on Keystone-official

WASHINGTON Oct 25 A U.S. official on Tuesday held out the possibility that the U.S. State Department could miss its end-of-the-year target to decide whether to approve TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) proposed Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil sands production pipeline.

"While we still hope to make a decision by the end of the year, we are first and foremost committed to a thorough, transparent and rigorous review process," said the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Walsh)