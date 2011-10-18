UPDATE 3-US Senate approves pipeline safety bill

* More tests, inspections for pipelines; bigger fines
* House still needs to pass its version of the bill
* Legislation came after major explosion in California
* Growth in pipeline sector fuels environmental concerns
By Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 The U.S. Senate unanimously
approved a pipeline safety bill on Monday that would require
strength-testing of old pipes and hike fines for safety
violations after a series of accidents and explosions.
The legislation was sparked by an explosion a year ago in
San Bruno, California, on a line owned by Pacific Gas & Electric
Co . The explosion destroyed a neighborhood and killed
eight people.
Investigators blamed the blast on weak regulatory oversight.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the "preventable"
rupture was caused by defective welds on pipeline laid in 1956.
"This bill strengthens oversight and addresses long-standing
safety issues that leave the public vulnerable to catastrophic
pipeline accidents," said Senator Frank Lautenberg, a New Jersey
Democrat who co-sponsored the bill.
The United States has about 2.3 million miles of pipelines
that move oil, natural gas and other hazardous liquids.
The bill requires automatic or remote-controlled shut-off
valves to prevent oil spills and natural gas explosions,
requires faster notification to the government of accidents and
leaks, and boosts funding to add more pipeline inspectors.
BOOM TIME FOR NATURAL GAS, SHALE OIL
The bill comes amid massive growth in U.S. natural gas and
shale oil production.
This week, Kinder Morgan Inc said it would buy El
Paso Corp , a $21 billion deal combining the two largest
natural gas pipeline operators in North America and creating an
80,000-mile network of pipeline.
But public scrutiny of the potential environmental risks of
pipelines has also intensified.
The Obama administration is considering approvals for
TransCanada Corp's $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline,
which would carry crude oil to Texas from Canada -- a project
opposed by environmental groups.
A panel in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a
similar pipeline bill on Sept. 21, which still has to be voted
on in the full House.
That bill would require U.S. oil pipelines to be buried
deeper when crossing waterways to avoid the kind of leak that
polluted Montana's Yellowstone River in July when a pipeline
owned by Exxon Mobil Corp ruptured.
One major industry group said it hopes Congress can send a
final bill to be signed by President Barack Obama by the end of
the year.
"This legislation updates and improves policy in several
areas, including integrity management and damage prevention,"
said Don Santa, chief executive of the Interstate Natural Gas
Association of America, which represents pipeline operators.
(Additional reporting by JoAnne Allen; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer, Bernard Orr)