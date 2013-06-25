Canada oil no more harmful to pipelines than other crude-report

WASHINGTON, June 25 Heavy Canadian oil is no
more likely than other crudes to cause pipeline leaks, a U.S.
report said on Tuesday, deflating an argument by opponents of
the Keystone XL pipeline.
Producers of heavy crude, or bitumen, from Canada's oil
sands, dilute the oil with light hydrocarbons so it can flow
through pipelines.
Environmental groups contend the mixture corrodes the
insides of pipelines because of its acidic and mineral content.
The debate about the corrosiveness of Canadian oil has
intensified after several high-profile leaks involving the
crude.
Opponents of Canadian oil sands projects have used the
argument as the Obama administration considers permitting
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline, which would
carry up to 830,000 barrels per day of Canadian and domestic
oil.
But the National Research Council report, required by a 2011
pipeline safety law, said the oil mix was no different than
other crude oils. "Diluted bitumen does not have unique or
extreme properties that make it more likely than other crude
oils to cause internal damage to transmission pipelines from
corrosion or erosion," the report said.
The National Research Council is part of the National
Academies, a group of private nonprofit institutions that advise
government on science, technology and health policy.