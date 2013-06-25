UPDATE 2-In Keystone boost, U.S. study sees no added risk from Canada oil

By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, June 25 The Keystone XL pipeline got
a boost on Tuesday as a landmark U.S.-mandated report said heavy
Canadian oil is no more likely to cause pipeline leaks than
other crudes, knocking back one of the biggest objections to the
project.
Following a series of high-profile pipeline leaks over the
past three years, environmental groups raised the alarm over the
prospect that Canada's growing stream of heavy bitumen crude,
which is diluted with light fuel to flow through pipelines,
could corrode the lines due to its acid and mineral content.
But the National Research Council report, an eagerly awaited
study that U.S. regulators were ordered to conduct by a 2011
pipeline safety law, said the oil mix flowing through U.S.
pipelines for 30 years was no different in wear and tear on
pipelines than other crude oils.
"There's nothing extraordinary about pipeline shipments of
diluted bitumen to make them more likely than other crude oils
to cause releases," said Mark Barteau, a chemical engineering
professor at the University of Michigan. Barteau is the chairman
of the committee that wrote the report, which confirmed earlier
reports sponsored by industry.
The report reviewed pipeline leak statistics and consulted
experts on pipeline failure mechanisms, and solicited comments
from the public. The NRS is part of the National Academies, a
group of private non-profit institutions that advise government
on science, technology and health policy.
While the report might not put to rest debate over the
safety and impact of importing more Canadian crude, it added to
growing signs President Barack Obama is likely to finally
approve construction of the line after a more than four year
wait that has frustrated Canadian politicians and operator
TransCanada Corp.
"I think it's harder to come up with reasons not to approve
it than to approve it," said Sarah Emerson, director at Energy
Security Analysis Inc in Boston. "Most people in the industry
expect it to be a foregone conclusion."
Separately on Tuesday, Obama unveiled his most extensive
initiatives yet aimed at combating climate change.
He offered no new insight on the outlook for Keystone XL,
saying only that it must not "significantly exacerbate the
problem of carbon pollution." He essentially repeated the
findings of a preliminary State Department report in March that
said the construction of Keystone would not drive more
development of Canada's oil sands.
MUCH CRITICIZED
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry
up to 830,000 barrels per day of Canadian and domestic oil to
refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast, was first proposed in
2008, but approval has been delayed several times due to a
groundswell of criticism.
Tuesday's NRC report found no physical or chemical
properties outside the range of other crude oils and no evidence
that pipeline operators manage their systems any differently
when transporting diluted bitumen, compared with other heavy
crude, such as that from Mexico.
An analyst said the report likely obviates one of the
objections to the pipeline, but stopped short of saying it was
now more likely the Obama administration would ultimately
approve the project. The main opposition to the Keystone
pipeline has centered on carbon emissions from the energy
intensive production of oil sands.
"No matter what the administration decides on Keystone they
are going to be in for a lot of criticism," said Adele Morris,
policy director of the climate and energy economics program at
the Brookings Institution.
The State Department is reviewing more than 1 million public
comments on a review of the Keystone pipeline before it issues a
final environmental assessment of the project.
After the final report is issued, the State Department will
determine whether Keystone is in the national interest, taking
into account its impact on the economy. A final decision by the
Obama administration is expected later this year or early next.
Industry groups said the report could push forward other
projects as well.
"Clearly it will help ... not just Keystone, but any further
pipeline expansions," said Greg Stringham, vice president of the
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, which lobbies for
the country's biggest oil companies.
TransCanada Corp shares closed nearly 1 percent higher at
$45.20 on Tuesday.