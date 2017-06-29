FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 1-U.S. says it has issued permits for three U.S.-Mexico pipelines
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 晚上8点52分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-U.S. says it has issued permits for three U.S.-Mexico pipelines

1 分钟阅读

(Adds context)

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The United States has issued permits for three NuStar Logistics, L.P. pipelines crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The permit for the New Burgos Pipeline authorizes construction, operation and maintenance of a new pipeline capable of delivering up to 108,000 barrels per day of refined petroleum products, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Peñitas, Texas, the State Department said.

Two other permits were issued for existing pipelines crossing the border near Laredo and Peñitas, Texas to reflect a name change and authorize transport of a broader range of petroleum products, the State Department said.

The U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith G. Garber issued the permits.

NuStar Logistics is a subsidiary of NuStar Energy L.P. , an American pipeline operator. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below