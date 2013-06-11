UPDATE 1-Obama administration to drop limits on morning-after pill

By Caroline Humer and Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, June 10 The Obama administration will
scrap age restrictions on the sale of emergency contraception
pills, making the morning-after pill available to women and
girls without a prescription.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in a letter on Monday
that it would comply with a court's ruling to allow unrestricted
sales of Plan B One-Step, withdrawing its appeal on the matter.
The move closes a battle over the pill that has lasted over a
decade, but could raise new controversy for President Barack
Obama.
Until recently, the pill was only available without a
prescription to women 17 and older who presented proof of age at
a pharmacist's counter. Critics say unfettered access could lead
to promiscuity, sexual abuse and fewer important doctor visits
if readily available for purchase.
Advocates for such emergency pills say they help reduce
unwanted pregnancies or abortions and that quick access for
women of all ages is critical for the medicines to work. The
pill is most effective when taken within 72 hours of
intercourse.
The decision "will make emergency contraception available on
store shelves, just like condoms, and women of all ages will be
able to get it quickly in order to prevent unintended
pregnancy," said Planned Parenthood Federation of America
President Cecile Richards.
Senior administration officials described the move on Monday
as a reaction to the reality of having lost several rounds of
litigation on the issue.
In April, U.S. District Judge Edward Korman ruled that the
drug should be made widely available, blasting the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration for what he said was an "arbitrary,
capricious and unreasonable" decision to reject a citizen
petition that called for ending age restrictions.
Last week, an appeals court said that a two-pill version of
the drug can be sold over-the-counter without age restrictions
even while the federal government fights Korman's ruling.
Obama has already come under fire in the national debate on
birth control for requiring religiously affiliated institutions,
such as universities, to cover contraception for their employees
as a benefit under his health reform law. Any new controversy
over the morning-after pill would come as he seeks to defuse an
outcry over the government's domestic surveillance programs and
questionable actions at the Internal Revenue Service.
FDA CHANGES COURSE
The morning-after pill was approved by the FDA in 1999, but
it took until 2009 to reach the over-the-counter market in
limited fashion.
In 2011, the FDA decided to approve over-the-counter sales
of the drug with no age limits. But U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius ordered the agency to
reverse course, barring girls under 17 from buying the pills
without a prescription.
Obama supported that restriction, invoking his daughters.
The timing, 11 months ahead of the presidential election,
sparked criticism that he was trying to placate social
conservatives.
Korman ordered the FDA in April to make emergency
contraception available without age and point-of-sale
restrictions, but said that the agency could lift restrictions
on only the one-pill version of the drug, Plan B One-Step, if
there was a significant difference between that and the two-pill
version.
A few weeks later, the FDA granted a petition from Plan B
One-Step's maker, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, to
make the pill available without a prescription to girls as young
as 15.
The FDA said on Monday it would lift the remaining age
restrictions on Plan B One-Step once it received the appropriate
application from Teva. Teva declined to comment.
The Department of Justice said in a letter to the judge that
it will not seek to lift restrictions on the two-pill Plan B
product, which it says is significantly different from the
one-pill version. The one-pill version is more widely used.
"This decision by the administration affirms what feminists
have been fighting for all along - the morning-after pill should
be available to females of all ages, on the shelf at any
convenience store," said Annie Tummino, lead plaintiff and
coordinator of the National Women's Liberation.