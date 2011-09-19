Alaska Airlines plane evacuated in US after threat

Sept 19 An Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) plane landed safely on Monday at Oakland International Airport after a bomb threat against the flight was found on a handwritten note in San Francisco, but no bomb was found, the airline said.

Officials notified the airline of a bomb threat found on a piece of paper in San Francisco International Airport specifically referencing Alaska Airlines Flight 342, airline spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said.

The airline learned of the bomb threat while the flight, bound from Seattle to Oakland with 126 passengers and six crew on board, was in the air, Egan said.

The aircraft was isolated on a taxiway after landing just before 8 a.m. local time and passengers were taken by bus to the terminal, airport spokeswoman Joanne Holloway said.

No bomb or explosive devices were found on board and any passengers who were questioned were released, the airline and local law enforcement said.

Alaska Airlines said passengers were re-screened following the incident and the airline was performing an independent security sweep of the aircraft before returning it to service. (Writing by Lauren Keiper; Editing by Greg McCune)