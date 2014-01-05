Plane skids off runway at New York's JFK airport, no injuries -FAA

NEW YORK Jan 5 A plane taxiing after landing skidded off a runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport and slid into snow on Sunday, federal officials said. No injuries were reported.

The Bombardier CRJ jet, coming from Toronto, landed at 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) and was turning off the runway onto a taxiway when it slid in slippery conditions, said Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen.

An official at the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, the agency that runs the airport, said 35 passengers were aboard the Delta Connection flight.

New York City was hit on Friday by the first severe winter storm of 2014 and was still in the grip of sub-freezing weather on Sunday morning, when the incident occurred. Freezing rain is forecast for later in the day.

The airport was closed for about two hours, the FAA said. Flight operations resumed sometime after 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). The FAA said it was investigating the incident.

The aircraft was flown by Endeavor Air.