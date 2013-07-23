NY LaGuardia Airport runway reopens after rough Southwest landing

| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 A runway at New York City's
LaGuardia Airport, shut after a landing gear on a Southwest
Airlines jet collapsed on touchdown Monday evening, was reopened
Tuesday morning, an airport spokesman said.
Eight people, including three crew members, suffered minor
injuries after the incident, Southwest said.
Flight delays of up to an hour were expected for the rest of
the morning, said Steve Coleman, a spokesman for the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the area's
airports.
The airport, one of the busiest in the region, was closed
for more than an hour Monday evening after the Southwest
Airlines Co plane, which took off from Nashville,
Tennessee, suffered the bumpy landing.
The hobbled plane, a Boeing Co 737 with 150
passengers and crew, was towed to a hangar, Coleman said. The
National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation
Administration were investigating the incident.
The landing gear is made by a unit of United Technologies
Corp. Boeing and United Tech officials said they were
looking into the incident.