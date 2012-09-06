Plane ordered back to Philadelphia on suspicion of explosives

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 6 A US Airways plane bound for Dallas was ordered back to Philadelphia International Airport early on Thursday after police received a report of explosives onboard, authorities said.
The call came to Philadelphia police at about 7 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) and the plane, Flight 1267, which had taken off for Dallas a short time earlier, was diverted back to the airport, authorities said.
The FBI said authorities were speaking to one person of interest in the incident and that no explosives had been found on the plane.
"The plane is cleared," FBI spokesman J.J. Klaver said.
Live television images showed the plane parked on the runway at Philadelphia's airport, with passengers on a bus being transported away from the aircraft.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources