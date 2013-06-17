FBI rushes to Newark airport after passenger says poison on plane

| NEWARK, N.J. June 17
that he had poison aboard a plane that was headed for New
Jersey's Newark airport on Monday was taken into custody by FBI
agents when the plane landed, law enforcement officials said.
United Airlines Flight 116 was en route from Hong Kong to
Newark Liberty International Airport when a passenger "became
disruptive," the carrier said.
"A passenger got up and started screaming something to the
effect that there was poison" on board, said FBI Special Agent
Luis Rodriguez.
He said the passenger was taken into custody and transported
to a local hospital for evaluation.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control "cleared the plane,"
Rodriguez said. He said witnesses were being interviewed by the
FBI and Port Authority Police detectives.
United spokeswoman Mary Clark said in a statement that the
plane's "crew followed procedures and the flight landed safely
and without incident just after 1:30 p.m. Authorities met the
aircraft, and the 238 customers deplaned normally at the gate an
hour after landing."
Rodriguez declined to confirm media reports that the
passenger, who was not publicly identified, claimed to have
poisoned others.
"I haven't received any type of information that anybody has
gotten sick on that flight," Rodriguez said, adding that the
passenger would be questioned by authorities. No further details
about the passenger were available, he said.
The flight had originated in Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam, and
made a scheduled stop in Hong Kong before continuing on to
Newark, as planned.