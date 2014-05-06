版本:
Southwest plane lands safely in Salt Lake City after smoke in cockpit

May 6 A Southwest Airlines Co plane from Denver to Salt Lake City landed safely on Tuesday at its destination after smoke appeared in the cockpit, airport officials said.

Flight 1291 had taken off from Denver and was nearing the Salt Lake City International Airport shortly before 10 a.m. local time when the pilot noticed the smoke, said Barbara Gann, spokeswoman for the facility.

After the plane landed without incident, the crew and 131 passengers were evacuated, and there were no reports of injuries, Gann said. Once the plane was on the ground, the smoke in the cockpit dissipated, she said.

The airplane taxied to the gate and was due to be inspected by maintenance workers, Gann said.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in Olympia, Washington; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Mohammad Zargham)
