US flight diverted after smoke detected in cabin

BOSTON Aug 13 A US Airways LCC.N flight
bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, was diverted to Boston on
Saturday after smoke was detected in the cabin, the airline
said.
None of the 192 passengers was injured, but four flight
attendants were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, said
US Airways spokeswoman Liz Landau.
The smoke in the cabin dissipated prior to landing, said
Landau, but Flight 749 from Madrid, Spain, was diverted as a
safety measure and landed at Boston's Logan International
Airport shortly after 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).
The aircraft will be taken out of service and inspected,
she said.
(Reporting by Lauren Keiper, editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and
Vicki Allen)