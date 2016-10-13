Internet poker employee pleads guilty to operating illegal gambling business

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 13 A former employee of internet gambling company PokerStars pleaded guilty on Thursday to operating an illegal gambling business, as part of a long-running case by U.S. prosecutors against the online poker industry.
Paul Tate, 42, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses that he was guilty of one charge that has a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A sentencing hearing will be held on Nov. 21.
The case dates to 2011, when the U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan won the indictment of 11 defendants, including Tate, who were involved with PokerStars, Absolute Poker and Full Tilt Poker. The charges against them included bank fraud, money laundering and other charges.
Wearing a gray suit and glasses in court, Tate, a British citizen, said he began working for the Isle of Man-based PokerStars in 2006 doing technical work and interacting with companies that processed payments.
"My family and I have paid a heavy price for this conduct," he told the judge.
Amaya Inc, the Canadian company that owns the PokerStars and Full Tilt brands, said in an emailed statement that it was not involved in the case and the outcome would have "no impact or legal implications on our business or operations."
In 2012, PokerStars paid $731 million to settle civil claims brought by the U.S. Justice Department. PokerStars also agreed to purchase Full Tilt Poker as part of the agreement, after the former rival collapsed following the indictment.
The U.S. government alleged the offshore poker companies circumvented laws against internet gambling to trick U.S. banks and credit card issuers into processing billions of dollars of payments on their behalf.
The case is USA v. Tzvetkoff et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:10-cr-00336. (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.