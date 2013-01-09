New Jersey's Christie: likely 'more ready' for president in 2016

* Governor Christie hits TV circuit one day after speech
* Says will be done job as governor, "hopefully gotten
better"
* "Crazy" to plan for 2016 now, he says
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 Rising Republican star Chris
Christie says he would be "more ready" to run for U.S. president
in the 2016 election after finishing his work as the governor of
New Jersey.
Christie, who had been pushed to run as a presidential
candidate in 2012 but declined, is seen as a possible national
party leader as it tries regroup after losing the White House to
Democratic President Barack Obama and several seats in the U.S.
Congress in November.
"I will be more ready than I was in 2012 because I will have
done my job for longer and hopefully gotten better," he told
ABC's "Good Morning America."
Still, Christie, who will seek a second four-year term in
November, added, "What I want to do now is be governor of New
Jersey."
"Anybody who tries to plan four years from now ... is
crazy," he told ABC. "I'm running for four more years as
governor of New Jersey because I want to serve as four more
years as governor of New Jersey."
Christie's comments came in a spray of interviews on least
four U.S. television networks, one day after giving his annual
assessment of his Atlantic coast state and calling for more
relief in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, which hit Oct. 29.
The Republican governor has been critical of national
politics and Washington politicians, especially when U.S.
lawmakers last week delayed a vote on storm relief funding
before ultimately approving some money.
After the storm, Christie announced his intention to seek
another term. In his speech Tuesday, he called on Congress to
quickly pass the full $60.4 billion storm relief package, saying
victims in New Jersey had been "short-changed."
He also touted his state's economic recovery after the
2007-2009 recession and pointed to his accomplishments alongside
New Jersey's Democratic-led state legislature.
"Maybe the folks in Washington, in both parties could learn
something from our record here," Christie said on Tuesday.
Christie's approval rating remains high, with about 73
percent of voters approve of the job he is doing, a Fairleigh
Dickinson University poll showed on Monday.
Christie's popularity on the national stage, fueled in part
by his no-nonsense and blunt style, helped snare him the keynote
address at August's Republican National Convention in Tampa,
Florida.
Months later, however, he drew sharp criticism from fellow
Republicans when he toured the damage from Sandy with Obama days
before Nov. 6 presidential election, and strongly praised the
Democrat's response to the storm.
Christie told CBS News' "This Morning" that he was not
concerned about upsetting fellow Republicans.
"I don't worry about that. I believe what the American
people want, and what the people of New Jersey want, is people
that come into office and do their jobs and if you try to
calculate every one of those jobs politically, you're not doing
your job and you're not going to be an effective politician
anyway," he told CBS.