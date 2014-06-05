Clinton recalls foreign policy disagreements with Obama in book -report

| WASHINGTON, June 5
WASHINGTON, June 5 Potential presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton writes in her new book that she
raised concerns about a swap of Taliban prisoners when she was
President Barack Obama's secretary of state and disagreed with
his decision not to arm Syrian rebels, CBS News reported.
CBS News said it obtained a copy of her forthcoming memoir,
"Hard Choices," on Thursday, before its planned publication next
Tuesday. Clinton is widely considered the Democratic
front-runner if she enters the 2016 White House race.
With controversy swirling over Obama's move to swap five
Taliban militants held at the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay,
Cuba, for captive U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, the book
discloses that a much earlier discussion about him took place
among top foreign policy advisers, including Clinton.
"I acknowledged, as I had many times before, that opening
the door to negotiations with the Taliban would be hard to
swallow for many Americans after so many years of war," she
wrote.
The excerpts published by CBS News also reveal Clinton's
disagreement with Obama over his decision not to arm Syrian
rebels fighting the government of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
"The President's inclination was to stay the present course
and not take the significant further step of arming rebels. No
one likes to lose a debate, including me," Clinton wrote.
In a speech last week, Obama said he would increase support
for the Syrian opposition, but he did not provide details.
Clinton's book, a memoir of her tenure at the State
Department, is being published by Simon and Schuster, a unit of
CBS' parent company, CBS Corp. She will then launch a
high-profile book tour across the country.
RUSSIA RESET?
As the top U.S. diplomat from 2009 to 2013, Clinton also
acknowledged making a linguistic misstep in declaring a "reset"
in American relations with Russia.
Russia's annexation of Crimea in March has raised questions
about the so-called reset.
In the book, Clinton calls Russian President Vladimir Putin
"thin-skinned and autocratic, resenting criticism and eventually
cracking down on dissent and debate."
In March, she drew parallels at a closed-door fundraiser
between Putin's actions and those of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler
before World War Two. She later backtracked from those comments.
Asked in an interview on Wednesday about Clinton's comments
comparing him with Hitler, Putin said: "It's better not to argue
with women.
"When people push boundaries too far, it's not because they
are strong but because they are weak. But maybe weakness is not
the worst quality for a woman," he added.
Clinton also addressed her experiences surrounding the 2012
attacks on the U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya, saying:
"There will never be perfect clarity on everything that
happened."
Republican critics have condemned her handling of the
incident, in which four Americans, including Ambassador Chris
Stevens, were killed.
The book also details Clinton's meeting with Obama after she
lost the Democratic presidential nomination to him in 2008.
"We stared at each other like two teenagers on an awkward
first date, taking a few sips of Chardonnay," she writes.
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Peter Cooney and
Steve Orlofsky)