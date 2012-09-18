UPDATE 2-US court says tax-exempt groups can keep donors secret

* Court says the FEC should set the rules
* Outside groups spend millions on election ads
By Alina Selyukh and David Ingram
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 A U.S. appeals court ruled
on Tuesday that tax-exempt groups spending millions on
election-time ads this campaign season can keep their donors
secret, turning aside an attempt by a Democratic congressman to
force disclosure.
The unanimous decision reversed a ruling by a lower court in
March that had sent scores of tax-exempt groups scrambling for
ways to protect their donors' names and continue to run ads
ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections.
Tax-exempt groups were pioneered as a powerful campaign tool
almost a decade ago by Democrats, but Republicans have been
outperforming them in recent years. This year, the fundraising
prowess of conservative groups has greatly trumped that of
liberal groups, feeding the fears of many Democrats that this
may cost them seats in Congress or the White House on Nov. 6.
Conceding the complexity of U.S. campaign laws, a
three-judge panel of a federal appeals court in Washington ruled
that the Federal Election Commission should set the rules or ask
the lower court to revisit the case and do so.
"The statute is anything but clear," the ruling said, adding
that the appeals court was "in no position" to assess the FEC's
interpretation of its intricate regulations.
The FEC, deadlocked along party lines, in the past
interpreted its rules to mean that 501(c)s have to disclose only
those donors who specifically designate their money to funding
particular issue ads in the final runup to an election.
That interpretation triggered virtually no donor disclosure,
to the dismay of campaign finance reform advocates who argue
that many of the tax-exempt groups exist only to influence
elections on behalf of wealthy individuals or major corporations
hidden by what they say was too narrow an interpretation.
Chris Van Hollen, the Democratic congressman who originally
sued the FEC in 2011 to try to force more disclosure, said
Tuesday's ruling "struck a blow against transparency in the
funding of political campaigns."
"The Court of Appeals' decision today will keep the American
people, for the time being, in the dark about who is attempting
to influence their vote with secret money," he said.
His office indicated no immediate plans to ask the full
appeals court to take on the case, but said they will keep
examining their options.
REPUBLICAN GROUPS WELCOME RULING
Thomas Kirby, a lawyer with Wiley Rein who represented the
Center for Individual Freedom -- which alongside another
conservative group the Hispanic Leadership Fund had appealed Van
Hollen's victory in district court, welcomed the ruling.
"When you've got three judges - and we have judges here from
across the political spectrum - and all three judges agree on
what the statute means, they're probably right," he said.
The Center for Individual Freedom is pursuing a similiar
ruling in Illinois, hoping to overturn a state law requiring
advocacy groups to disclose donors. In a 2-1 ruling last week, a
three-judge federal appeals court panel upheld the Illinois law,
but Kirby said the group plans to seek review of the full court.
Tuesday's ruling in Washington was also cheered by two of
the biggest-spending outside groups in the 2012 presidential and
congressional campaigns: Americans for Prosperity, founded by
billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, and Crossroads GPS,
run by former President George W. Bush's aide Karl Rove.
"Americans for Prosperity believes that government should be
reined in when it overreaches its legal authority, and here, the
appeals court played that crucial role, reining in a district
court decision that was judicial activism at its core," said
spokesman Levi Russell.
Outside spending groups had argued that the lower court
ruling was an infringement upon their right to freedom of speech
reaffirmed by a landmark 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision in
Citizens United v. FEC. This ruling lifted limits on corporate
and union spending in elections, equating their speech rights to
any individual's.
Tuesday's relatively brief five-page decision came four days
after a three-judge panel heard oral arguments in the matter, a
fast pace for a court that sometimes takes months to issue
decisions.
The case is Center for Individual Freedom v. Christopher Van
Hollen Jr., U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit, No. 12-5117.