Facebook to keep wraps on political ads data despite researchers' demands

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 Facebook said it
would not disclose information about political campaign
advertising or related data such as how many users click on ads
and if advertising messages are consistent across demographics,
despite arguments from political scientists who want the data
for research.
Details such as the frequency of ads, how much money was
spent on them, where they were seen, what the messages were and
how many people were reached would remain confidential under the
company's corporate policy, which is the same for political
advertising as for commercial customers.
"Advertisers consider their ad creatives and their ad
targeting strategy to be competitively sensitive and
confidential," Rob Sherman, Facebook's deputy chief privacy
officer, said in an interview on Wednesday, when asked about
political ads.
"In many cases, they'll ask us, as a condition of running
ads on Facebook, not to disclose those details about how they're
running campaigns on our service," he said. "From our
perspective, it's confidential information of these
advertisers."
Sherman said it would not make an exception for political
advertising. "We try to have consistent policies across the
board, so that we're imposing similar requirements on
everybody."
Academics who study political campaigns worldwide said this
kind of information fosters accountability by analyzing how
candidates compete for votes and whether election systems live
up to expectations of fairness. Transparency can also deter
fraudulent ads, they said.
"We don't have the capacity right now to track it, and
nobody does, as far as we can tell," said Bowdoin College
professor Michael Franz, a co-director of the Wesleyan Media
Project, which catalogs political ads on traditional television
but has no means of doing so on Facebook.
Television has been the backbone of political advertising
for decades, and local U.S. broadcasters are required to
disclose a wealth of details about the cost and schedules of
ads. The ads can be seen by anyone with a television provided
they are aired in their markets.
Online advertising, though, often targets narrow, more
carefully constructed audiences, so for example an ad could be
directed only to Democrats under 25 years of age.
Thousands of variations of online ads can be directed at
select groups and the targeting can be extreme. Academics argue
this is where the process can become very opaque.
"Candidates can speak out of both sides of their mouths,"
said Daniel Kreiss, a communications professor at the University
of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "Having some kind of digital
repository of ads that are purchased during a particular cycle
and linked to a particular source is a good, democratic thing
for the public."
No such repository exists, and the quandary for researchers
is expected to worsen as more politicians use digital
advertising because of its relatively low cost and opportunities
for target marketing.
According to U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, $70
million was spent for its ads on Facebook, more than on any
other digital platform including Google, and Trump has
credited Facebook with helping him defeat Democrat Hillary
Clinton last November.
Advertising on Facebook also figured prominently in recent
elections in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, researchers
said.
Britain is investigating how candidates use data to target
voters.
Facebook ads generally disappear with the scroll of a thumb
on a smartphone, and they have no permanent links. Advocates for
transparency call them "dark ads." Facebook calls them
"unpublished posts."
Researchers said that disclosure reports from the U.S.
Federal Election Commission are unhelpful because they show what
campaigns pay to intermediaries, not to internet platforms.
The role of advertising online is as important to study as
the effect of so-called "fake news," which has received more
attention than ads, scholars said.
"The holy grail, I think, of political analysis for the 2016
election is to figure out which communications from which
entities had an effect on which jurisdictions in the United
States," said Nathan Persily, a Stanford University professor
who writes about elections.
Facebook has such information and should make it available
for study, Persily said.
Facebook's Sherman said the company was open to hearing
research proposals, but he doubted much could be achieved.
"Even if we were able to be more transparent in this area,
it would only be a very small piece of an overall story," he
said.
