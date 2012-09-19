Report on U.S. 'Fast and Furious' refers 14 for discipline

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog on Wednesday referred 14 department employees, including senior official Lanny Breuer, for possible internal discipline in connection with a botched gun probe in Arizona.

A 471-page report was released following a 19-month review by the department's inspector general into "Operation Fast and Furious," which allowed about 2,000 potentially illegal firearms to cross the border into Mexico.