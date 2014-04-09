RPT-Hillary Clinton not running (yet), but groups use her name to raise money

(Repeats with no changes)
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, April 9 As former secretary of state
Hillary Clinton weighs a run for president in 2016, at least a
dozen independent groups, from the serious to the mysterious,
have sprung up to raise money in her name.
Sporting names such as Madam Hillary 2016, HillaryFTW and
other variations on Clinton's name, the new crop of political
action committees (PACs) is a sign of the 66-year-old's enduring
star power more than 20 years after she first became a national
figure as the wife of President Bill Clinton.
Some of the groups hope to emulate the success of Ready for
Hillary, the organization of well-connected Democrats that
already has raised millions of dollars to encourage Hillary
Clinton to launch a bid to become the United States' first woman
president.
Others don't have much to show for their efforts. A few
won't say what they plan to do with any money they raise.
The groups illustrate the Wild West landscape of political
finance four years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that
independent groups can raise and spend as much as they want on
elections, as long as they don't work directly with a candidate.
In the 2012 election, the dozens of "Super PACs" and
nonprofit groups that popped up to take advantage of that
decision largely were run by political insiders such as former
White House aide Karl Rove, whose American Crossroads PAC spent
more than $100 million to help Republicans that year.
This time around, Super PACs also have become a tool for
ambitious citizens who in previous elections might have simply
opted for a yard sign.
Anyone can file the paper work with the Federal Election
Commission to set up a Super PAC, and such groups can spend
whatever money they raise however they wish. That means it's up
to donors to do their homework before writing a check,
election-law specialists say.
"It would be legal under campaign-finance laws to buy a
yacht and sail off into the sunset," Paul S. Ryan, an
election-law specialist at the nonpartisan Campaign Legal
Center, said of the lack of restrictions on PACs and nonprofit
groups.
None of the 12 Clinton-themed Super PACs has reported any
yacht purchases. Three of the PACs - groups called The Hillary
Project, Time for Hillary and Hillaryclintonsuperpac - have
drawn warnings from the FEC for not disclosing how they have
spent any money they have raised.
Ready for Hillary, which boasts a staff of Democratic heavy
hitters and a donor base of 50,000 supporters, doesn't seem
worried by the competition.
"Our mission is clear and critical: to build a massive list
of Hillary supporters who will be ready to help Hillary win if
she decides to run," spokesman Seth Bringman said.
Some of the other recently established groups share similar
goals, though they have just begun to raise money.
Los Angeles labor lawyer Samuel Deskin set up Hillary PAC
last month to promote a Clinton presidential run and elect more
Democrats to Congress. The group has produced a slick Internet
video and plans a fundraising event this summer.
"We want Hillary to be in office, but we want her to be able
to do something. We don't want her plans to be stifled," Deskin
said.
UNCONVENTIONAL GROUPS
Other PACs carrying Clinton's name are a bit less
conventional.
In San Francisco, Clinton supporter Sam Lucas has set up
Madam Hillary 2016, which he calls a "gay Super PAC gone wild,"
to rally the gay and lesbian community around Clinton.
"I am going to preach the word 'Madam,' " Lucas said. "I am
going to etch it into ears and tattoo it into psyches ... all
around this country and around this globe."
Lucas said he already has a vice presidential running mate
for Clinton in mind, but said he is keeping that person's
identity secret for now.
Other groups whose names refer to Clinton appear to have
made little headway so far.
"Everyone at Hillary FTW is focused like a laser beam on
drafting Hillary into the 2016 race," reads the web site of a
Super PAC called Hillary FTW.
The group says it has collected six signatures on a petition
and recruited 22 volunteers, but reported no fundraising during
its first 10 months of operation. The group's treasurer did not
respond to an emailed request for comment.
In Alexandria, Virginia, a man named Eric Williams said he
has fielded "millions" of media inquiries since he set up a
Super PAC called Hillary 2016 in February, but he declined to
discuss his activities further.
The fundraising activities for such groups, if there have
been any, should become somewhat clearer in June, when the next
quarterly fundraising reports are supposed to be filed with the
FEC.
Despite such deadlines, potential donors still might have a
difficult time figuring out how some Clinton-themed Super PACs
spend their money.
For example, a man named Nigel Wallace has failed to file
two required fundraising reports since setting up
Hillaryclintonsuperpac in January 2013, drawing the threat of
legal action from the FEC. He did not respond to a request for
comment.
Meanwhile, the founders of a Super PAC called Time for
Hillary have a record of financial problems and failed business
ventures, according to the Center for Public Integrity, an
investigative news outlet. The two people listed as officers for
the group did not respond to a request for comment.
Another web site, Hillary.org, solicits donations for an
"HRC for President in 2016 Committee." The committee's
identification number points to a separate PAC that was shut
down by a relative of its founder in 2006. A California phone
number listed in the web site's registration records has been
disconnected and a contact email appears not to be working.
Dubious fundraising groups aren't unusual in politics, one
election-law specialist said.
"There are so many committees with similar names, people
parading around looking like candidates that aren't candidates,
or political committees that aren't the real deal," said Kenneth
Gross, a former FEC lawyer now with Skadden Arps, a Washington
law firm.
THE ANTI-CLINTON GROUPS
At least five Super PACs have been set up to oppose to a
Clinton candidacy.
A group called Stop Hillary PAC raised $274,000 last year
and already has crossed swords with pro-Clinton forces.
The group complained to the FEC that Ready For Hillary is
violating campaign-finance laws because it rented an email list
left over from Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign. That type
of activity generally is permitted under federal law as long as
the campaign and independent groups do not coordinate their
messages.
Another group called Dick Morris' Just Say No To Hillary PAC
was set up by a conservative political strategist who once
advised Bill Clinton, but who more recently has become a harsh
critic of both Clintons. Morris did not respond to a request for
comment.
Because federal law generally prohibits independent
political groups from using a candidate's name, most of these
groups likely will have to change their name if Clinton decides
to run for the presidency, election-law specialists said.
But a Clinton candidacy could give a boost to the
already-thriving trade in unauthorized T-shirts, coffee mugs and
other trinkets that bear her name.
Online retailer CafePress Inc. sold tens of
thousands of Clinton-themed items during the first three months
of 2014, outpacing sales for every political figure except
President Barack Obama, a CafePress spokeswoman said.
Seattle designer Holly Hertzel said she has sold fewer than
100 T-shirts and other items with slogans such as "Hillary
2016," but she expects business to pick up at the end of the
year. As a public figure, Clinton is not entitled to a cut of
the proceeds from those T-shirt sales or to have commercial
control of her image.
Hertzel said she did not feel obligated to share her profits
with Clinton.
"The only obligation I feel is that I support her," Hertzel
said.
(Editing by David Lindsey)