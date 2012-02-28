Keystone breakthrough may muffle Republican attack on Obama

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 27 A Canadian company's
decision on Monday to proceed with part of a U.S. pipeline might
end up muffling one of the Republicans' loudest arguments in
this election year: that President Barack Obama has pursued
failed energy policies.
TransCanada Corp announced it intended to begin
work on the southern leg of the $7 billion Keystone XL project,
from Oklahoma to Texas, leaving for later another run at the
more controversial, and complicated, northern segment.
For months, Republicans have hammered Obama for blocking the
pipeline project out of concern for the environmentally
sensitive areas south of the U.S.-Canada border. Republicans
seeking re-election to Congress uniformly branded his decision
as a job-killer that undermines energy independence.
While Obama must still face Republican wrath over rising
gasoline prices, his opponents will now find it harder to press
their attacks over Keystone, a project that garners wide support
among American voters.
According to an early February poll by the Pew
Research Center, 66 percent of those who had heard about the
Keystone XL project thought it should be approved.
With gasoline prices rising significantly even before the
heavy summer driving season has begun - average retail prices
are now nearly $3.70 a gallon, up from $3.35 a year ago -
Republicans tried to connect Keystone with pain at the pump.
For Republicans, Keystone was more than a pipeline project.
It was their poster child for what was wrong with White House
energy policy.
So the White House was swift to welcome TransCanada's latest
announcement. "We'll make sure that any federal permitting that
is involved ... will be acted on very quickly" for the southern
leg, Obama spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
A senior Senate Democratic aide said that with a
large portion of the pipeline moving toward federal approval,
"Republicans have less and less ground" on which to attack
Obama.
But Republicans continued on Monday to press for U.S.
approval of the entire Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline.
"It is time for President Obama to stop putting politics
ahead of struggling families and small businesses and approve
the Keystone XL pipeline," House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner, the top congressional Republican, said in a statement.
The White House said it had been advised by TransCanada in
advance of Monday's announcement, but gave no details of any
discussions between the company and the administration.
BREAKING THE BOTTLENECK
TransCanada's move also gave the White House a backdrop for
talking about the growing "glut" of U.S.-produced oil that is
getting backed up in Oklahoma, where the southern leg of
Keystone XL will start. That highlights administration
assertions that Obama has presided over a sharp uptick in
domestic production, contrary to Republican attack ads.
The southern leg of the pipeline, which could be operational
by late next year - if environmentalists fail to persuade
federal, state and local governments to block it - could ease a
bottleneck at Cushing, Oklahoma, and help speed it to Texas
refineries on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico.
For Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, who faces a tough
re-election campaign in Missouri, which borders Oklahoma,
TransCanada's decision was "good news for American jobs, and a
good step toward increasing energy production right here at
home."
A senior Republican aide on the Senate Energy Committee
acknowledged that building the southern leg would "hopefully
resolve the bottleneck at Cushing."
With retail gasoline prices on a path to top $4 a gallon
soon and possibly touch $5 if political tensions with
oil-producing Iran get worse by midyear, voter frustration with
Obama likely will rise - with or without Keystone being built.
"Delaying the Keystone XL pipeline is not the
reason gasoline prices have been going up, and moving forward on
a variant of Keystone will not bring them down," said Michael
Levi, an energy analyst with the Council on Foreign Relations.
"When it comes to today's gas prices, the Keystone fight is a
sideshow," he said.
As Democrats in Congress perked up over the TransCanada
announcement, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski went to the
floor of the Senate to squash any celebration. She complained
that in her home state, the Trans Alaska Pipeline was only "half
full" with oil because Democrats had blocked new drilling in the
environmentally sensitive Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as
well as some offshore drilling projects.
Obama is countering that there are no easy answers to rising
energy prices and that "drill baby drill," a policy of expanded
domestic oil exploration advocated by Republicans, will not end
U.S. dependence on foreign oil.
But that "is a big communications challenge for him" at a
time when the cost of filling the gas tank is rapidly
escalating, said the senior Senate Democratic aide.