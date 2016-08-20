版本:
Conservatives split over U.S. land transfers to Western states

By Eric M. Johnson
    ELLIOTT STATE FOREST, Ore., Aug 20  Every time
Dean Finnerty sees the locked neon-yellow gate and "No
Trespassing" sign deep in Oregon's Elliott State Forest, he
bristles at the growing movement to transfer federally owned
land to U.S. states.
    The 52-year-old conservationist and lifelong political
conservative worries that cash-strapped states that acquire such
land will ultimately be forced to sell to private companies only
to extract oil, gas and timber.
    He is one of many conservative outdoors enthusiasts to join
liberal environmentalists in opposing such transfers. 
    They stand against business interests and conservative
states' rights advocates who argue that handing the land to
states will unleash its economic potential.
    Finnerty likes to hunt bear and elk on public land in Oregon
with his five sons. But their outings were curtailed two years
ago when the state, which had acquired the land from the federal
government, in turn sold some of it to logging companies.
    "When the federal government owned these lands they were
better equipped to keep and maintain them," said Finnerty, who
keeps a handgun in his truck in case he encounters a mountain
lion. "The idea that we could lose these federal public lands is
not acceptable."
    Finnerty and his fellow sportsmen, many of them
conservatives who instinctively oppose big government, are
petitioning lawmakers, writing opinion columns and staging
protests at state capitols. They fear losing access to prime
hunting and fishing lands if states take control. 
    They have won backing from dozens of trade groups and
companies, including fishing rod makers Orvis Corp and
Sage and gun manufacturer Remington.
        
    'ABSURD ... ABSENTEE OWNERSHIP'
    Their protest is at odds not just with anti-federalists such
as the armed militiamen who seized control of the Malheur
National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon earlier this year, but also
many in the Republican Party mainstream. 
    Republicans last month officially embraced federal-to-state
land transfers for the first time in their party platform,
saying it is "absurd" that so much land is under Washington's
"absentee ownership."
    The ideological standoff marks a new front in the "Sagebrush
Rebellion," the decades-old fight over land-use in the U.S.
West.
    At stake is control of roughly 640 million acres of
federally owned land, more than one-fourth of the U.S. land
mass, most of which falls across a dozen Western states,
according to the Congressional Research Service. here
    For a graphic of federal land ownership across the United
States, click here: tmsnrt.rs/2b8CKe1
    Supporters say transfers could be lucrative. Oil and gas
reserves on federal lands could generate $12.2 billion annually
over the next decade, supporting more than 87,000 jobs, a 2013
University of Wyoming study estimated. goo.gl/7Mm8KY
 
    More than 30 bills pushing for federal land transfers were
introduced in Western states in 2015, according to the Theodore
Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, which opposes transfers.
More than a dozen have been filed this year, said the Center for
Western Priorities, another opponent.
    Wyoming, Idaho, Arizona and Nevada have passed bills to
study the issue. 
    Utah went further in 2012, demanding millions of acres of
federal land and authorizing a lawsuit if that did not occur by
2014. Utah has not sued yet.
    
    MONEY AND MANPOWER
    John Ruple, a University of Utah professor of public land
law, said the state has no legal case and the U.S. Congress
controls such transfers.
    Karla Jones of the American Legislative Exchange Council, a
group of conservative lawmakers and business leaders who have
ushered virtually identical land-transfer legislation through
several state legislatures, hopes a new Congress after
November's election will support the push.
    "The federal government does the exact same thing the states
do. It leases land to the extractive industries," she said. "The
big difference is the U.S. generally loses money." 
    But those fighting for the status quo, including Finnerty,
say states lack the money and staffing to enforce the law across
massive tracts of rugged, remote terrain.
    There has been no wholesale transfer of federal tracts in
decades, though small transfers are common.
    Oregon received the Elliott State Forest from the U.S.
government in a 1930 land transfer, hoping to fund schools
through timber sales and investments. But it sold thousands of
acres to logging companies in 2014 after revenues plunged. 
    Next year, Oregon hopes to fetch more than $220 million for
the remaining 82,500 acres.
    "This is a coordinated, multiyear campaign to take away our
federal public lands, which are an American birthright," said
Whit Fosburgh, president of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation
Partnership.

    
 (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in the Elliott State Forest,
Oregon; Editing by Ben Klayman and Jonathan Oatis)

