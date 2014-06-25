Nebraska lawyer aims to be trust-busting U.S. senator

| June 25
June 25 A Nebraska lawyer is trying to breathe
life into an old-fashioned antitrust movement with a campaign
for the U.S. Senate based partly on breaking apart the country's
biggest banks and blocking consolidation among meatpackers.
In a throwback to an era when some politicians won by
railing against big companies for strangling competition, Dave
Domina secured the Democratic nomination in May and faces
Republican Ben Sasse in the Nov. 4 election.
Rural, agriculture-heavy Nebraska rarely sends Democrats to
Congress. Sasse, president of Midland University in Fremont, has
not spoken about antitrust policy. In a written statement, he
said Nebraskans want to shrink government.
As Congress holds hearings on a series of corporate mergers,
Domina's campaign is unusual for condemning big deals that he
says squeeze suppliers and small companies trying to compete.
"Those things in turn drive consumer prices up, employment
opportunities and business opportunities down, and are
completely inconsistent with what is really a free or a fair
market," he said in a phone interview.
In a varied law career, Domina, 63, has represented
landowners trying to block the proposed Keystone XL pipeline
that would run through Nebraska, and challenged Tyson Foods Inc
, the largest U.S. meat processor.
Antitrust is the area of law concerned with keeping markets
competitive. More aggressive enforcement should start, Domina
said, with a Justice Department lawsuit to block Tyson's
proposed $8.55 billion acquisition of sausage-maker Hillshire
Brands Co.
In 2004, he won what was considered a historic $1.28 billion
jury verdict in an antitrust case against Tyson. A judge threw
out the verdict as unlawful.
"It sounds in part that he is tapping into a long tradition
of agrarian populism, and that could be very interesting,
especially since he seems to know something about it," said New
York University law professor Harry First.
Tyson declined to comment on Domina's campaign.
Domina calls for government enforcement against seedmakers
such as Monsanto Co. He also says Congress should bar
any bank from holding more than 5 percent of all U.S. deposits.
The current ceiling is generally 10 percent.
Domina's views run counter to how U.S. antitrust policy and
economics have evolved since the 1960s. Courts shifted from
protecting small businesses to promoting overall consumer
welfare, mainly through lower prices.
In the Tyson lawsuit Domina handled, courts found the
company could legally buy cattle through contracts, rather than
on the traditional cash market, even though the practice drove
down prices paid to cattlemen.
The American Meat Institute, a trade organization in
Washington, D.C., would not comment on Domina's views but has
defended its industry as dynamic and competitive.
Auburn University economist Robert Taylor, who was one of
the cattlemen's trial experts against Tyson, said Domina had
both a talent for speaking to a jury and a sharp tongue. Domina
once referred to Tyson's legal team in court as "slaughterhouse
lawyers," Taylor said, adding, "They all flinched."
