New Jersey Republican Governor Christie wins second term - media

NEW YORK Nov 5 New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie handily won re-election on Tuesday, a victory seen boosting his widely expected bid for the White House in 2016.

Christie was declared the unofficial winner, within minutes of the polls closing, by CNN, CBS and NBC.

The win by the blunt, tough-talking incumbent was expected by political experts to solidify his standing in the national Republican Party.
