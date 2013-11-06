New Jersey Republican Governor Christie wins second term - media

UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
NEW YORK Nov 5 New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie handily won re-election on Tuesday, a victory seen boosting his widely expected bid for the White House in 2016.
Christie was declared the unofficial winner, within minutes of the polls closing, by CNN, CBS and NBC.
The win by the blunt, tough-talking incumbent was expected by political experts to solidify his standing in the national Republican Party.
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 11 LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate's expansion drive.